



Mr. President, Thank you Ms. Brands Kehris and Metropolitan Anthony for their insights. Once again, Russia is trying to divert attention by using today’s freedom of religion or belief as an instrument. He seeks to divert the attention of this Council from its responsibility for the war of aggression that it has waged for almost a year and for the suffering caused to the Ukrainian population. France strongly condemns the new Russian attacks on January 14, which hit the city of Dnipro and caused the death of several dozen civilian victims. This meeting is a new example of the Russian disinformation strategy. He calls the meeting under the pretense of protecting “religious freedom”, while he has not given any deadline to the civilian population during Orthodox Christian holidays. It has openly violated a ceasefire it had unilaterally imposed. France recalls the importance of guaranteeing the right to freedom of religion or belief, in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Mr. President, Since the beginning of its aggression against Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly committed serious human rights violations: forced displacement, which may include children, sexual violence by the Russian military, and violations of the right to freedom of expression. religion or belief of Ukrainians and the freedom to practice their religious rites in peace. These violations were denounced last September and again today by the Under-Secretary General for Human Rights. Last Friday, the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs reminded this Council of the number of civilian casualties caused by this war: more than 7,000 killed and more than 11,000 wounded. Mr. President, France remains determined to support Ukraine in its quest for justice and in the fight against all violations committed against its people. France supports the work of the International Independent Commission of Inquiry of the Human Rights Council and the investigations carried out by the Ukrainian justice system and the International Criminal Court. We thank the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for its extraordinary work in gathering evidence of these violations. France stands by Ukraine. We will never surrender to a world in which force prevails over law. We will continue to provide the Ukrainian people with all the humanitarian, economic and military support they need to exercise their right to self-defense and preserve their freedom. Thank you.

