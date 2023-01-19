Major technical issues force King Alfred Leisure Center pools to close until Easter





The pools at the King Alfred Leisure Center will unfortunately remain closed until Easter. The closure follows a breakdown of the 40-year-old boilers and associated control panel requiring major repairs. Freedom Leisure, which manages the center on behalf of the council, will contact customers with options to suspend memberships and reinstate swimming lessons and provide regular updates. The gym, sports halls, studios and dance hall are currently open. Major work to be done Due to its age, the King Alfred Building is becoming increasingly difficult to operate and maintain. The pools were forced to close earlier this month after problems with the control panel and boiler left the building without heat or hot water. Investigations by specialist contactors have now found significant problems which mean major work needs to be carried out to replace the building controls and repair the relevant boilers. Despite its condition, the King Alfred is still very well used and Freedom Leisure is working with council officers and contractors to complete the required works as soon as possible and keep the facility open until a new replacement King Alfred is delivered /West Hub. More information on how the project for the construction of a new leisure center is progressing can be found here. Freedom Leisure and the council acknowledge that the closure of this very popular pool is disappointing for its many customers, including those currently learning to swim. Darryl Keech, Brighton and Hove Area Manager for Freedom Leisure said: We are very disappointed that we are unable to open the pool due to this technical failure. We would like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to repair the boiler system and its controls. This is so that we can, as quickly as possible, heat the water, reopen the pool and provide the service that our customers and the residents of Brighton and Hove deserve. latest news Regular updates will be available by visiting the centers website at www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/kingalfred and following King Alfred Leisure Center on Facebook.

