Protesters in Peru intensify calls for President Dina Boluarte’s resignationExBulletin

Martin Mejia/AP

LIMA, Peru People poured into Peru’s coastal capital, many from remote Andean regions, for a protest Thursday against President Dina Boluarte and in support of her predecessor, whose ouster last month sparked deadly unrest and put the nation in political chaos.

Supporters of former president Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader of rural Andean descent, hope the protest opens a new chapter in the weeks-long movement to demand Boluarte’s resignation, snap elections and structural changes in the country. Castillo was impeached after a failed attempt to dissolve Congress.

The protests have so far been held mainly in Peru’s southern Andes, with 53 people dead amid the unrest, most of whom were killed in clashes with security forces.

The demonstrations and subsequent clashes with security forces constitute the worst political violence Peru has seen in more than two decades and have highlighted the deep divisions that exist in the country between the urban elite centered mainly in Lima and poor areas. rural. where citizens have often felt discounted.

“In my country, the voices of the Andes, the voices of the majority have been silenced,” Florencia Fernndez, a lawyer who lives in Cusco, said Wednesday before the protest. “We had to travel to this aggressive city, this centralist city, and we say that the Andes have come down.”

The move to Lima will carry greater political significance

By bringing the protest to Lima, the demonstrators hope to give new weight to the movement that began when Boluarte, who was vice president, was sworn in on December 7 to replace Castillo.

“When there is tragedy, bloodshed outside the capital, it does not have the same political importance on the public agenda than if it happened in the capital,” said Alonso Crdenas, a professor of public policy at Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University in. Lima. “The leaders have understood this and say they can massacre us in Cusco, in Puno and nothing happens, we have to take the protest to Lima,” Crdenas added, citing two cities that have seen violence in protests.



The concentration of protesters in Lima also reflects how the capital has begun to see more anti-government demonstrations in recent days.

“Lima, which had not joined the protests at all in the first phase in December, decided to join after the Juliaca massacre,” said Omar Coronel, a professor of political science at the Catholic University of Peru, referring to the 18 people killed. in that southern city on January 9.

Protesters on Thursday are planning to march from central Lima to the Miraflores district, one of the emblematic neighborhoods of the country’s economic elite.

The government has called on the protesters to be peaceful.

“We know they want to take over Lima,” Boluarte said this week. “I call on them to take over Lima, yes, but in peace” and added that she “will wait for them at the Government House so they can talk about their social agendas”.

Boluarte has said she supports a plan to postpone until 2024 the presidential and congressional elections originally scheduled for 2026.

Many protesters say dialogue is not possible with a government they say has used so much violence against its own citizens.

As protesters gathered in Lima, more violence erupted in southern Peru.

In the town of Macusani on Wednesday, protesters set fire to the police station and justice office after two people were killed and another seriously injured in gunfire amid anti-government protests.

Officers had to be rescued from the police station that the mob set ablaze by helicopter, police said. Macusani, about 160 kilometers from the city of Juliaca near Lake Titicaca, is the capital of the province of Carabaya.

The country may witness a historic change

Activists have dubbed Thursday’s demonstration in Lima the Cuatro Suyos March, a reference to the four cardinal points of the Inca empire. It is also the same name given to another mass mobilization that took place in 2000, when thousands of Peruvians took to the streets against the autocratic government of Alberto Fujimori, who resigned months later.

There are some key differences between those demonstrations and this week’s protests.

“In 2000, people protested against a regime that was already consolidated in power,” Cardenas said. “In this case, they’re up against a government that’s only been in power for a month and is incredibly fragile.”



Another difference is that the 2000 protests had a centralized leadership and were led by political parties. “Now what we have is something much more fragmented,” Coronel said.

The protests that have engulfed much of Peru in the past month, though, have largely been grassroots efforts without clear leadership.

“We have never seen a mobilization of this magnitude, there is already a mindset installed in the periphery that it is necessary, urgent to transform everything,” said Gustavo Montoya, a historian at the National University of San Marcos. “I have the feeling that we are witnessing a historic change.”

The protests have grown to such a degree that demonstrators are unlikely to be satisfied with Boluarte’s resignation and are now demanding more fundamental structural reform.

The protests have emerged “in regions that have been systematically treated as second-class citizens,” Montoya said. “I think that’s only going to continue to grow.”

Analysts warn that not listening to the protesters’ demands could have tragic consequences.

“We have to start thinking about what we want to do with Peru, otherwise this whole thing could explode,” Cardenas said.