The EU Single Market and Tax Policy by Jacques Delors

On January 1, 1993, the European Union began The single market removing border controls between EU member states and ensuring the free movement of people, goods, services and capital (otherwise known as the four freedoms of the EU). Thirty years later, the liberal economic principles that have driven the success of the EU’s Common Market are still in place asked.

Prominent EU leaders have recently done so call for the strict state aid rules to be relaxed, the EU recondition her industrial policy to compete with China’s economic subsidies and the American Inflation Reduction Act, and European governments to include tax credit reforms in INCENTIVE investment in the EU. Basically, policymakers believe that more government intervention is needed in the European economy to keep pace with geopolitical competitors.

But before policymakers rush to implement massive policy reforms, they should remember the goals of the EU’s Single Market, its international limitations and the role of tax policy.

Jacques Delors, widely regarded as the founding father of the EU’s Single Market, served as President of the European Commission from 1985 to 1994. In 2012 speakingDelors emphasized the goals of the Single Market: competition that stimulates, cooperation that strengthens and solidarity that unites.

In other words, by guaranteeing the four freedoms, the EU single market would increase the economic and political support of the Member States from each other. This support would naturally lead to economic growth, political cooperation and eventually peace on the continent.

Importantly, the four freedoms of the EU are designed to protect European citizens from discriminatory policies between Member States; they are not designed for international application between the EU and third countries.

Internationally, as Delors explained, the missing link in the single market is cooperation, because the EU needs an industrial policy. . . to negotiate with the big boys of the world. Moreover, state aid policy should consider the development of our industrial champions to compete with the champions in the US, Russia and China.

In practice, Delors’ vision of the Single Market produces a European internal market based on rules-based free trade, strict state aid rules to ensure fair subsidy competition and the free movement of capital to encourage investment in the entire Union. Economically, these results are relatively pro-growth in nature.

However, when it comes to the EU’s relations with trading partners, the Delors Single Market often produces EU protectionist policies. To maintain fair internal competition, the EU requires third countries to either harmonize standards with those in Europe or face EU policies that attempt to do so unilaterally.

Recent examples of this strategy are the Carbon Limit Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the unanimous adoption of the Second Pillar implementing Directive, Member States’ Digital Services Taxes and regulatory barriers such as Digital Markets Act.

This geopolitical economic strategy is the product of leaders who see the EU as a third economic model between the United States and China (or the Soviet Union at the time of Delors).

The EU’s social market model strives to set high social and environmental standards, maintains peace through integration, and relies on multilateralism for geopolitical power. Therefore, from an autonomous strategic point of view, it is the duty of the EU to protect this third option from unfair external influences on the fair competition of the Single Market.

One last one op-ed by the current President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, confirms that the EU is still in line with Delors’ vision to this day. He emphasizes that:

For decades, [the EU] built a system based on free trade while trying to ensure a level playing field for all, which meant implementing a strict framework for state aid rules. As one of the leading trading powers, we are setting global standards that reflect our values. The social economy of the European market means higher labor and environmental costs than anywhere else. This fundamentally changes our position in relation to our main competitors, especially the United States, which remains the largest producer of oil and gas. It forces us to rethink how we protect our competition. . . and how EU leaders should strengthen European sovereignty.

Furthermore, the policy reforms set out by the Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager to loosen state aid rules to encourage European industrial champions and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to create an Industrial Plan of the Green Deal are in line with the suggestions of the Delors Commission 30 years ago.

However, both the Delors Commission and today’s EU leaders are ignoring the most important aspect of European economic policy: pro-growth tax policy.

It is true that, due to the size of the Single Market, the EU can set global standards with trading partners, influence the harmonization of tax policies of third countries to enter the EU market and tempt the sector private sector to invest in European industry.

But this economic strategy only works if the single market is growing and producing positive economic results. If not, third countries do not need to change their domestic standards to meet those of the EU; The United States can follow its subsidy regime without consequences and the private sector will be reluctant to invest in the EU.

The single market is at a crossroads and the path taken by policymakers will shape EU competitiveness for decades to come. As EU leaders seek to protect EU competitiveness, they should focus less on a subsidy race with economic powers like the US or China and focus more on making the EU an attractive place to do business. do business Principled and pro-growth tax policy should lead the way.