



Notts visitor economy plans boosted



Post-pandemic plans to revive Notts’ visitor economy have been given a boost – thanks to feedback from those at the heart of the industry. Visitor attractions, local businesses and suppliers had their say on the future of the county’s visitor economy as part of a six-week consultation, which included an online survey and face-to-face events last autumn. Those taking part included the Arts Council, business forums, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Visit England as well as county, borough and parish councils. Based on feedback from industry and partners, the plans have been updated to help give Nottinghamshire an even stronger identity when promoting the county as a unique place to visit. For the first time, there is a special theme for sports. The six main themes/selling points are: • Making the brand of Robin Hood and Sherwood Forest even more global

• Fascinating history and heritage of the county

• Green and active – making the most of the villages and green spaces of the county

• Local products and crafts

• Sport as a spectacle

• Contemporary culture These plans and topics to revitalize Nottinghamshire’s visitor economy were debated and discussed at Full Council today (Thursday) The final plans will be presented to the Economic Development and Asset Management Cabinet for formal sign-off and then used as a framework to focus on practical ways to support the industry. A full action plan will be announced this spring. Cllr Ben Bradley MP, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council said: “We want to see the visitor economy return to its pre-pandemic days when it was one of the UK’s fastest growing industries generating billions in GDP a year and employing over two million people. “That’s why we’ve listened to the industry to build on our existing plans. Sport is guaranteed to be a focus in its own right, as the entire Tour of Britain cycle brought a massive £4.3m to the county’s economy and attracted 225,000 spectators – of which almost 70 per cent were from outside the local area. “And if plans for a combined authority go ahead, having more decision-making powers and resources will mean bringing more investment to Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Derby and Nottingham making the region an even more attractive place to visit .” Cllr Keith Girling, the county council’s cabinet member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said: “We know there are still challenges for the industry, particularly with rising costs, but it is vital that we strengthen our visitor economy by being even clearer about who we all are and what we offer. These six themes give us a great base to do that. “We thank everyone who returned to this consultation to help us focus better on our visitor economy, which is wider than you might think as it includes traditional tourism and everything in the supply chain that attracts visitors in Nottinghamshire – including construction, agriculture and sport – and the infrastructure that supports it.” ENDS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nottinghamshire.gov.uk/newsroom/news/notts-visitor-economy-plans-boosted The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos