International
The Business Secretary launches the ambitious vision to make the UK the scale capital of Europe
- Business Secretary opens doors to new and alternative business voices looking for growth Scale-up Summit launched with the aim of answering how we can create an Amazon or a Google in Britain
- The UK is ranked in the top 5 most innovative nations on earth by the World Intellectual Property Office, ahead of South Korea, Germany, China and Singapore.
- Shapps claims we are on the cusp of a new Industrial Revolution, and the change we’ve seen over the past 50 years will pale in significance when compared to the next five decades of innovation.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps today (19 January 2023) set out his vision for Scale Up Britain in a keynote address to business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, pledging to support the Chancellor and Prime Minister in the Government’s growth agenda . .
In his speech, hosted by the Confederation of British Industry, the Secretary of State noted that the UK now has a government that is making the right decisions for Britain and our economic recovery.
Acknowledging the current global economic challenges, the Secretary of State said:
In tough times like this, our instinct may be to turn inward, think less, hedge our bets and protect the local industry by shutting down.
But this is exactly the opposite of what is needed now. On the contrary, we should open up more. We need to think more, take strategic risks.
Mr. Shapps continued:
Now for this government, growth is not a goal, an objective or a destination. It is the cornerstone of everything we do. And that’s because it’s the single greatest possibility of everything we want to offer.
How do we fix the NHS? Growth. How do we afford the cost of living? Growth. How do we level our country and make it fairer for all? Growth.
The Business Secretary noted that, in the last 50 years, around half of the UK’s productivity growth has been achieved through innovation, praising entrepreneurs, disruptors, risk takers and innovators.
With the world on the brink of a new Industrial Revolution, Mr Shapps set out the advantages and challenges Britain faces in the global economic race. He said:
We have never lacked great inventors, clever ideas or promising new businesses. Last year, the UK was ranked among the world’s five most innovative nations by the World Intellectual Property Office, ahead of South Korea, Germany, China and Singapore.
What we need to do better is turn startups into scalable enterprises. I want to inspire Scale-up Britain. Building businesses that don’t just thrive in the UK, but stand to grow and mature in world beaters.
Mr Shapps highlighted the economic opportunities presented by the UK leaving the European Union, including regaining powers to support investment in Britain, along with other natural advantages the UK enjoys, including our position as a hub major global financial institutions, our universities and our regulatory bodies. the environment.
The Business Secretary also stressed that while we can learn from the success of other nations, we can also learn from their mistakes, ensuring growth and growth in Britain reflects the high standards for which we are renowned around the world. .
He said:
I think we can learn a lot from Silicon Valley’s ambition and its track record in creating global technology brands. But we can also learn from the mistakes he made.
Its unicorns have sometimes prioritized shareholder value above all else. Its culture sometimes falls short of the standards we expect from modern employers. And while it has made some people unimaginably rich, the wealth is not shared by all with the homeless in nearby San Francisco a visible sign of this inequality.
So what I want to create is a Silicon Valley with a British edge.
To help the government seize these opportunities, the Secretary of State announced the launch of a new Scale-up Summit, allowing ministers to hear from leading figures in frontier technology who have worked around the world.
Concluding his speech, Mr. Shapps said:
To help us raise our game, we need to hear from a wider variety of entrepreneurs who are currently driving change.
So I’m launching a Scale-up Summit to bring together key figures in technology, development and frontier finance who have accelerated technology businesses from high-scale start-ups, who have worked around the world, from California in Tallinn and who can help us replicate the success in the UK, from Catford to Teesside.
