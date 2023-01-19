



News listings Balfour Beatty announces today that it has been awarded an approximately $90 million contract by Fife College for the design and construction of a new teaching campus in Dunfermline, Scotland. Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the delivery of three interlinked buildings spanning over 20,000m2which will house state-of-the-art teaching facilities and learning spaces for students, staff and business clients. As part of its commitment to leave a lasting and positive legacy for the communities in which it operates, Balfour Beatty has committed to 50% of its workforce being made up of people from the local, surrounding area. Once complete, the campus will bring together around 4,500 school pupils and students from Fife College, St Columbas RC High School and Woodmill High School. Hector MacAulay MBE, Managing Director of Balfour Beattys regional business in Scotland, said: We are delighted to have been appointed to design and build Fife College’s new campus in Dunfermline, testament to our significant experience and expertise in delivering further education projects in Scotland. Throughout, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to positively impact local communities and stimulate economic growth by providing ample employment opportunities for local residents as well as work experience placements for students. Main construction is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. At the peak of construction, Balfour Beatty will employ approximately 400 people, including a number of trainee and graduate positions. ENDS Media requests for:

Bryony Murch

Balfour Beatty

+44 (0) 203 810 2345

[email protected]

About Balfour Beatty Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with over 24,500 employees who drive the delivery of powerful new solutions, shaping thinking, creating horizons and inspiring a new generation of talent to be tomorrow's changemakers.

We finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and delivers projects at the heart of local communities.

Over the past 114 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure around the world. We are currently working to deliver Hinkley Point C, the UK’s first nuclear power station in a generation; the construction of the world-class arts and culture facility, the Lyric Theatre, in Hong Kong; and the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the Automated People Mover superstructure at the world’s fifth busiest airport, Los Angeles International Airport.

Balfour Beatty has operated in Scotland for over a century. Today, the company employs 2,000 people across Scotland and works with a supply chain that includes a significant proportion of local businesses.

Balfour Beatty is committed to implementing its principle of increased social impact in Scotland, working closely with our clients to deliver real, tangible benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.balfourbeatty.com/news/balfour-beatty-secures-c-90-million-fife-college-campus-contract/

