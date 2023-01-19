Hampshire company fined for illegal operation at Wiltshire farm





Waste management company Cleansing Services Group Ltd has been fined more than 72,000 after it treated sewage without a permit, despite knowing it was acting illegally. Based in Fareham, Hampshire, the company operates across the country. They appeared at Bristol magistrates’ court on January 18 for sentencing on charges of failing to comply with a sewage sludge storage exemption brought by the Environment Agency. They were fined 72,127 and ordered to pay 9,827.15 costs and 180 legal surcharges. The company pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing. The court heard that the company was contracted to treat sewage waste at Kingsdown Farm, in Longbridge Deverill, near Warminster, in Wiltshire. An investigation by the Environment Agency in October 2020 found that the company did not have the permits required by law to control the sewage before it was put into tanks ready to be spread on land. A farm skip contained sewage rags, including gloves and plastic. The landowner was not involved in the work and was unaware of the unauthorized control activities. One of the tanks used to spread sewage illegally on a farm in Wiltshire In a written submission, the company admitted that it did not have a permit in place to scan and remove debris before dumping and later injecting the sludge into the ground. They called this a mistake. But the company had previously applied for a judicial review of what constituted consenting treatment in relation to the Section 3 exemptions and whether the removal of the cloth was in fact consenting treatment. In a judgment handed down in February 2019, Lord Justice Rafferty concluded: The screening process carried out by the claimant to remove waste from the sludge is clearly a form of treatment and that, in his view, it was not particularly onerous to arrange for the screening of waste in the sludge in a properly licensed treatment facility. Cleansing Services Group has been fined more than 72,000 for not having a permit from the Environment Agency to work with sewage. After the court hearing, Stephanie Marriott, from the Environment Agency, said: Cleansing Services Group operates nationwide and as a large company that had gone to the trouble of applying for a judicial review knew full well that they were operating illegally on this farm. As a regulator, the Environment Agency will not hesitate to pursue companies that fail to meet their environmental obligations. The company was charged as follows: Between 6 November 2019 and 30 September 2020, Cleansing Services Group Ltd, of Barnes Wallis Road, Segensworth East, in Fareham, was operating a regulated facility, except under and to the extent authorized by an environmental permit, that is a waste operation including landfill and storage of controlled waste, on land at Kingsdown Farm, Longbridge Deverill, in Warminster. This was in relation to no environmental permit in force, contrary to regulations 38(1)(a) and 12(1)(a) of the Environmental Permits (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

