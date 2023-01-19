Dorset Council awarded £19.5m to Level Up Weymouth





The Government has announced today, 19th January, that Dorset Council has been successful in securing £19.5m of Leveling Up funding earmarked for investment in Weymouth. Dorset Council submitted an ambitious bid to the second round of top government funding last summer, with the aim of regenerating Weymouths water economy. The council will support the government’s investment by providing a financial contribution of 3.5 million to the project costs, making a total investment of 23 million. Cllr Tony Ferrari, Dorset Councils Portfolio Holder for Property, Assets and Regeneration said: Being successful in this second round of funding is good news for Weymouth and shows that it is not a forgotten town. Our bid was ambitious and powerful and our continued lobbying of the government has paid off. This fabulous amount of money will go a long way towards the regeneration of Weymouth. Pending this funding announcement, officers have been working on a revised planning application for the demolition of the North Castle. Today’s announcement will allow us to quickly introduce this application and carry out the necessary works to take this site forward as a prime coastal location, should we obtain the necessary planning consent. 19 million allows us to put in place the essential infrastructure to attract private sector investment, which in turn will lead to the building of new homes, increased employment and a more prosperous city. Well now you are able to speed up the scheduled harbor wall maintenance work which will allow regeneration to take place making Weymouth a sustainable coastal town with strong flood defences, which in turn will attract private investment. Details of successful bid Not everything that formed the first round of bids was included in the second round. The successful waterfront regeneration offer focuses on three areas in the city centre, The Peninsula, North Quay and the City Centre. The main focus of the work described in the offer includes: Installation of utility infrastructure and repairs to the harbor walls on the Peninsula and North Quay which will allow proposals to be invited from private investors for new residential, commercial and recreational housing.

The business case for the Harbor Wall repairs is based on postponing the work for 10 years so redevelopment can happen sooner.

Assembling land in the town centre, which includes buying long leasehold interests, as we did last year for Weymouth Bowl. This will help generate new development opportunities and regain management of land that the council already owns. Richard Drax, MP for South Dorset, said: I am happy with this news. Weymouth has long been at the bottom of the list for funding. The city has so much to offer and the 19 million in leveled funding will go a long way towards the waterfront regeneration plans. I would like to congratulate Matt Prosser and the council officers and others who have worked so long and so hard on this bid. Council officials met civil servants from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy earlier today to discuss next steps and agree a rough timeline. Forecasts suggest the council and government will be able to agree a contract to deliver the projects in the spring. Cllr Ferrari continued: The increased funding level is just one of the huge sums of money we are lobbying the government for. This funding will help us tackle deprivation and regenerate the city’s economy. We can now deliver transformational change by repurposing the high street and expanding the leisure and recreation facilities in the town, which we know are important to local people. We are committed to working with partners and stakeholders to deliver on our aspirations and make Weymouth a great place to live, work and visit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/2023/01/19/dorset-council-awarded-19-5m-to-level-up-weymouth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos