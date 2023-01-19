The U of T research center addresses the need for sustainable infrastructure

The newest research center at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering will develop innovative ways to meet the urgent and growing need for infrastructure without further exacerbating the climate crisis.

The Center for the Sustainable Built Environment brings together seven researchers from across U of T, as well as a dozen companies in construction and related industries. The goal is to identify strategies that will reduce the environmental footprint by reimagining how new infrastructure is designed, where it is built, and what materials are used in its construction.

In Canada and around the world, we have a huge housing and infrastructure deficit, there is a huge social need to build much more than we have now, says Shoshanna Saxeassociate professor in the department of civil and mineral engineering and Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Infrastructure.

At the same time, construction resource use accounts for up to a third of total global greenhouse gas emissions each year, a problem that is getting worse. It has been estimated that if we continue our current ways of building, by 2050 emissions from new housing alone will cause us to exceed two degrees of global warming, she adds. If we want to avoid this, let alone reach net zero by 2050, we need to find ways to do more with less.

Saxe and her collaborators Evan Bentz, Chris Essert, Elias Halil, Heather MacLean, Daman Panesar AND daniel posen, all other U of T researchers plan to approach this complex challenge from several different angles. Some efficiencies can be found by looking at where new housing is built and how it looks.

The average person living in a city consumes less resources than the average person living in a suburb, because in a city you have more people per kilometer of sewer, road or electrical infrastructure. There are big rewards for well-designed cities, says Saxe.

The shape and types of buildings we build is also important. For example, Toronto has a lot of long skinny apartments where a lot of the space is in the hallway. If we design differently, we can make better use of that space to provide more housing, or avoid it [extra space] all together and save materials, emissions and cost.

Saxe and her team have also shown that they are great concrete basements account for a high percentage of emissions due to construction building more structure above ground can improve the environmental bottom line. Other possible solutions include alternative building materials such as New types of concrete that are less carbon-intensive.

The multidisciplinary team, whose researchers cover a wide range of expertise, from conducting life-cycle analyzes of construction projects to setting national carbon budgets, will address issues far beyond the traditional boundaries of engineering. For example, the group plans to explore the legal framework that translates established housing rights into practical built spaces.

It is absurd to say that the right to housing means that everyone should live in a space the size of a closet, says Saxe. But it’s also absurd to expect everyone to have their own 3,500-square-foot home. Can we find a middle ground where everyone can live in dignity, without consuming in a way that threatens the planet?

The research collaboration includes 12 external partners in the construction sector: Colliers; Cement Association of Canada; Chandos Construction; Mattamy Homes; Northcrest; Pomerleau; Purpose Building, Inc.; ZGF Architects; Arup; SvN Architects + Planners; Intuitive; and KPMB Architects.

By working closely with this core group, Saxe and her collaborators aim to accelerate knowledge translation, ensuring that the knowledge gained through their research can be applied in industry.

The conversations we have with our partners can inform their design and construction, as well as the conversations they then have with their customers, raising everyone’s level of knowledge and awareness, she says.

We hope that by giving policy makers, designers and builders the tools they need to address these challenges of building more with less emissions, we can improve outcomes across the built environment and create a more sustainable future for all.