International
The U of T research center addresses the need for sustainable infrastructure
The newest research center at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering will develop innovative ways to meet the urgent and growing need for infrastructure without further exacerbating the climate crisis.
The Center for the Sustainable Built Environment brings together seven researchers from across U of T, as well as a dozen companies in construction and related industries. The goal is to identify strategies that will reduce the environmental footprint by reimagining how new infrastructure is designed, where it is built, and what materials are used in its construction.
In Canada and around the world, we have a huge housing and infrastructure deficit, there is a huge social need to build much more than we have now, says Shoshanna Saxeassociate professor in the department of civil and mineral engineering and Canada Research Chair in Sustainable Infrastructure.
At the same time, construction resource use accounts for up to a third of total global greenhouse gas emissions each year, a problem that is getting worse. It has been estimated that if we continue our current ways of building, by 2050 emissions from new housing alone will cause us to exceed two degrees of global warming, she adds. If we want to avoid this, let alone reach net zero by 2050, we need to find ways to do more with less.
Saxe and her collaborators Evan Bentz, Chris Essert, Elias Halil, Heather MacLean, Daman Panesar AND daniel posen, all other U of T researchers plan to approach this complex challenge from several different angles. Some efficiencies can be found by looking at where new housing is built and how it looks.
The average person living in a city consumes less resources than the average person living in a suburb, because in a city you have more people per kilometer of sewer, road or electrical infrastructure. There are big rewards for well-designed cities, says Saxe.
The shape and types of buildings we build is also important. For example, Toronto has a lot of long skinny apartments where a lot of the space is in the hallway. If we design differently, we can make better use of that space to provide more housing, or avoid it [extra space] all together and save materials, emissions and cost.
Saxe and her team have also shown that they are great concrete basements account for a high percentage of emissions due to construction building more structure above ground can improve the environmental bottom line. Other possible solutions include alternative building materials such as New types of concrete that are less carbon-intensive.
The multidisciplinary team, whose researchers cover a wide range of expertise, from conducting life-cycle analyzes of construction projects to setting national carbon budgets, will address issues far beyond the traditional boundaries of engineering. For example, the group plans to explore the legal framework that translates established housing rights into practical built spaces.
It is absurd to say that the right to housing means that everyone should live in a space the size of a closet, says Saxe. But it’s also absurd to expect everyone to have their own 3,500-square-foot home. Can we find a middle ground where everyone can live in dignity, without consuming in a way that threatens the planet?
The research collaboration includes 12 external partners in the construction sector: Colliers; Cement Association of Canada; Chandos Construction; Mattamy Homes; Northcrest; Pomerleau; Purpose Building, Inc.; ZGF Architects; Arup; SvN Architects + Planners; Intuitive; and KPMB Architects.
By working closely with this core group, Saxe and her collaborators aim to accelerate knowledge translation, ensuring that the knowledge gained through their research can be applied in industry.
The conversations we have with our partners can inform their design and construction, as well as the conversations they then have with their customers, raising everyone’s level of knowledge and awareness, she says.
We hope that by giving policy makers, designers and builders the tools they need to address these challenges of building more with less emissions, we can improve outcomes across the built environment and create a more sustainable future for all.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.utoronto.ca/news/build-more-pollute-less-new-u-t-research-centre-tackles-need-sustainable-infrastructure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The U of T research center addresses the need for sustainable infrastructure
- Man is risking his life to fight Italy’s most powerful mafia – BBC News
- Flyers’ Ivan Provorov draws mixed reactions with choice
- Florida State Football Releases Updated Roster: Uniform Numbers, Sizes
- Apple Launches Business Connect, Names Partners as Advertising Ambitions Rise
- Flu, RSV and Covid may have peaked. But the threat isn’t over.
- Men’s tennis closes out Allen Morris Invitational
- Gut bacterial community found to be less diverse in people with irritable bowel syndrome
- Google Stadia is over, a sad day for gaming
- Future of Singapore table tennis featured at Singapore Smash 2023
- Amazon Ends Charitable Donation Program AmazonSmile : NPR
- Boris Johnson’s return would condemn the Tories to a decade in opposition, says David Davis