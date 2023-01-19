All of Nova Scotia under snowfall warning, up to 30 centimeters possible – Halifax





Environment Canada has placed all of Nova Scotia under a snowfall warning as of Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the weather agency placed Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties under warnings, while areas of Halifax, Hants and Kings County, as well as Annapolis and Digby County, were issued special weather statements. However, as of 3:45 p.m., Environment Canada is warning that the entire province — now including Cape Breton — is expected to see significant snowfall on Friday. Read more: Halifax set to break record for snowiest winter, expert says Read the following: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting Much of the province is expected to get up to 20 centimeters of snow in what is likely to be “the first significant winter precipitation for parts of western Nova Scotia.” Story continues below ad There is even the potential for some regions to get up to 30 centimeters of total snowfall. Trending now What is a recession? Here’s how a shock to Canada’s economy could affect you

Zellers is returning to Canada this spring. Here are the locations “Snow may mix or change to rain at times along parts of the Atlantic coast, which may reduce accumulations somewhat,” reads Environment Canada’s warning. The agency said residents in those areas should prepare for rapidly changing travel conditions. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots can become difficult to navigate due to accumulated snow.” Read more: Halifax breaks record for lowest year-end snowfall Read the following: The US is seeing an increase in illegal border crossings from Canada It is expected to start early in the morning and temperatures in the Halifax area are not expected to drop below -1C. However, the wind chill in the morning can be -7 degrees Celsius. Saturday is expected to be cloudy in the area, with sunshine potentially on Sunday.



Halifax set to break the record for the least snowy winter

