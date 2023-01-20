JOHNSON DOUBLE AGAIN AGAINST AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL





Next game: in Assumption 21.1.2023 | 1:30 in the afternoon January 21 (Sat.) / 13:30 IN assumption History ALBANY, NY- The College of Saint Rose dropped a 75-62 Northeast-10 Conference game at American International tonight at Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium. The Yellow Jackets outscored Saint Rose 20-7 in the fourth quarter to seal the win. The top striker Michael Johnson led Saint Rose with 26 points, marking the seventh straight contest Johnson has finished in double figures. She also grabbed 8 rebounds in the layup. Johnson led the Golden Knights with 12 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer as the clock expired in the second quarter that gave the Golden Knights a 35-34 lead at the break. Johnson scored 7 more points for Saint Rose in the third quarter that ended with the score deadlocked at 55-55. The Yellow Jackets would go ahead by double digits in the fourth after scoring 15 of the first 19 points in the frame. Freshman Guard Kaelah Carter scored 11 points, including 3 of 4 from downtown. Carter also recorded three steals. Second progress Lateisha Willis provided a team-high eight rebounds, while the sophomore guard Ryley Blasetti recorded seven rebounds and eight assists. Guards Taylor Tomlinson and Kayla Robinson finished with 23 and 22 points, respectively, while guard Tia-Marie Martinez added 17. Tomlinson led all players with 11 rebounds as well to help the Yellow Jackets earn their fourth straight win. Looking ahead, both teams continue conference play with games on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Golden Knights travel to Worcester, Mass. to face Assumption, while American International hosts Franklin Pierce. Sign up to our E-Newsletter for the latest news by clicking here, visit our team store byby clicking here, and for information on the Golden Knights Club, click here. Follow usI tweet,FacebookANDInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gogoldenknights.com/news/2023/1/18/womens-basketball-johnson-tallies-double-figures-again-versus-american-international.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos