Active International TV & Video News 1.19.23





CONSUMER TRENDS INFLUENCED BY THE PANDEMIC While elements of consumer behavior remain elusive, the ongoing effects of the pandemic can tell marketers what’s to come in the months ahead, according to Mark Mathews, vice president of research development and industry analysis at the National Retail Federation. Minority. One example is CTV, which grew out of people who were introduced to home viewing during the early stages of the pandemic and lockdowns. Another unusual effect during the pandemic as increased spending; but savings also increased. However, as the economy worsens, spending may decrease as reserves dwindle. This should make marketers willing to expect behaviors such as earlier purchases and stronger value judgments from consumers. NRF panelists say the thrifty consumer is here to stay, noting that this past holiday season, shoppers were wary of supply chain disruptions as they shopped earlier and looked for the best value. (Marketing Dive: 18.01.23) FASTING DOMINATES FUTURE TV AD SPENDING FASTs (are on track to earn more advertising revenue than cable, streaming or subscription services by 2025. U.S. advertising revenue generated by FAST services is expected to grow from about 10.4 billion $15.6 billion in 2022, to a projected $15.6 billion in 2023. According to TVREV founder and principal analyst Alan Wolk, FAST services are where cable was 40 years ago, and FAST has more available inventory, making them a great tool for reaching them Wolk predicts that brands will see FASTs as a replacement for cable, while SVODs are a replacement for broadcast networks.TVREV: free download for a limited time) eMARKETER VIDEO FORECASTS eMarketer released its predictions for TV trends expected in 2023. The first is continued cord cutting, as non-pay TV households will outnumber pay TV households by about 5 million. They also predict that streaming spending will not catch up with time spent on stream, because although streaming continues to grow, most streaming is not supported by advertising (although Netflix and Disney+ introduced tiers of advertising). The third prediction is that CTV advertising dollars will be distributed. As of 2019, Roku, Hulu, and YouTube moved from about half of CTV’s US ad market to about a third, as Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max also moved into the market. With two-thirds of spending continuing to be linear for the foreseeable future, CTV platforms are fighting for limited ad dollars. However, cross-platform advertising is the biggest CTV trend, according to eMarketer. Finally, production of scripted shows will decline, even as free channels like Crackle, Roku, Tubi and IMDbTV are making more. (eMarketer: 1/9/23) SEARCH SMART TV According to research by Park Associates, 63% of US Internet households have smart TVs, up from 38% in 2015. With 87% of households now having at least one video streaming service and an average of 16 connected devices, consumers cite interoperability. compatibility and ease of use within an ecosystem as the factors that most influenced their recent TV purchase. TV manufacturers like Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung are also working on building smart home controls into smart TVs, transforming this device into a home control platform. (MediaPost: 16.1.23)

