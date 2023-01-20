Homeowners are encouraged to prepare for SVT statements





People with residential properties in some of the highest-demand areas in the province will soon receive their 2023 Speculation and Vacancy Tax (SVT) declaration letter. Homeowners in the Metro Vancouver Regional District, Capital Regional District, Abbotsford, Mission District, Chilliwack, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Nanaimo and the Lantzville District will receive their letters by the end of February and have until 31 March 2023, to submit. The tax was introduced in BC in 2018 to curb speculation that drives up prices and to encourage people to rent out their vacant homes. “Speculation and the vacancy tax are working. We’ve seen thousands of empty apartments return to the rental market in Metro Vancouver alone,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance. “While some would repeal the speculator tax altogether and allow speculators back into our housing market, we will expand it to other communities next year and continue to strengthen it to help ensure much-needed homes for people and families.” Next year’s SVT communities will include residential property owners in North Cowichan, Lake Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, Lions Bay and Squamish. People in those communities will receive their first letter in 2024 when they have to declare for the first time. This will provide owners with vacant residential properties in the expansion areas time to change the use of their property to ensure they are eligible for an exemption. The eligibility of the exemption is based on how the owners use their property during the year. For example, if a property owner uses their unit as a primary home, rents it out for more than six months of the year, or meets other rental exemption criteria, they are exempt from paying the tax. “In the wake of rising prices and record migration, we’re taking on important work to help people find good homes in BC, and the speculation tax is one of the ways we’re making sure people have access in their much needed homes. communities,” Conroy said. “Expansion is just the beginning. We will continue to look at ways to build on the benefits of the speculation tax to keep homes as homes for people rather than income generators for speculators.” The province has also announced a new one-stop permitting strategy to remove provincial barriers to building new housing. A new task force will prioritize the most necessary projects, such as domestic projects, multi-unit applications and projects in municipalities that are subject to SVT. Fast facts: More than 99% of people living in BC were exempt from paying SVT tax in 2022 and the same is expected in 2023.

If the owners are not exempt, they will have to pay their assessed amount by July 4, 2023, to avoid a penalty and 10% interest.

While money collected through SVT has decreased every year since 2019 as market and landlord behavior has changed, the Province has increased investment in housing.

Since 2018, the levy has raised more than $313 million to help fund new, more affordable types of housing in SVT communities.

During the same period, more than $3.9 billion was allocated for new housing in the same communities.

People are unable to declare until they have their SVT declaration letter which includes an ID and code needed to file online or by phone. Learn more: To declare securely online after receiving a declaration letter and find information about available exemptions:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/speculation-vacancy-tax If people have questions or need help completing the statement over the phone, they can call 833 554-2323 (toll free in Canada and the US) or 604 660-2421 (international). Effective January 20, 2023, call center hours will be Monday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Pacific Time). The service will be available in multiple languages.

