



Details of dates, fixtures and kick-off times will be confirmed later in the year when the full 2023 schedule is announced. Fans can register their interest in purchasing tickets by visiting here. This will be the second trip to London for Buffalo and Tennessee, with the Bills having played there in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. The Jacksonville Jaguars, also an NFL IHMA team with UK marketing rights, will play their 10th historical. in London this year. The Chiefs and Patriots will make their debut in Germany after the inaugural international game there in Munich in 2022. The 2022 International Games saw record attendance and viewership as demand for tickets and fans continue to grow for the League worldwide. “Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to once again play five games outside the United States in 2023,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business. Major and international events. “We know how important live regular-season games are to our passionate global fans and thank our clubs for their strong and long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high all-time high and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL.” There will be no international games in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. O’Reilly added: “Mexico plays a critical role in the NFL’s international growth strategy, with its passionate and growing fan base. We remain committed to year-round engagement with our amazing Mexican fans and look forward to looking forward to the next games in Mexico.” “We are proud to have been selected to participate in our league’s international games in 2023 and continue to help grow our sport globally,” said Buffalo Bills EVP/COO Ron Raccuia. “The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative. We are excited for the Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the main design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026.” “It’s an honor to be one of the teams representing the NFL overseas in 2023 and to play a role in continuing the incredible growth our sport has seen in the UK,” said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill. “The atmosphere in London leading up to our game in 2018 was absolutely electric. Since then, we’ve stayed in touch with our UK-based Titans fans and they’ve grown into one of our most enthusiastic fan bases. We we can “Look forward to seeing them again this coming season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and I know many of our fans here in Tennessee will be excited to make the trip as well.” “We couldn’t be more excited to attend a Germany game and introduce more of the world to the Chiefs Kingdom this fall,” said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. “Our team and our fans have had incredible experiences in London and Mexico City as part of the International Series in the past, and we look forward to helping the NFL in its efforts to continue growing the game in Germany.” “We are thrilled to have been selected to play in Germany this year,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “We are unbeaten in our previous three international matches, thanks in part to the incredible support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans live in Germany and we can’t wait to finally play a game there. We we know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be an unforgettable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season.” “Jaguar Stadium and Wembley made International Games history in the capital in 2022, boasting the highest attendance of any NFL game in London ever and we are committed to Wembley for at least two more annual home games, with aiming to make each one bigger. and better than the last. Our commitment to London and the UK goes much deeper than just one home game each year. We have a loyal and ever-growing fan base which we greatly appreciate, our JagTag program reaches almost 90,000 youth spanning the breadth of the country and the Union Jax Foundation ensures that we are able to provide support to a cross section of youth vulnerable members of society. The Jaguars plan to always be a part of the NFL landscape in London and we all look forward to returning in 2023,” said Mark Lamping, Jacksonville Jaguars President. With the expansion of the NFL schedule in 2021, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams are eligible for a ninth regular-season home game are now scheduled to play an international neutral-site game each year.

