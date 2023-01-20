News at a glance: Global warming, China’s COVID-19 deaths and the JWST exoplanet probe | science

CLIMATE SCIENCE In 2022, Earth set new records for warming Temperatures continued to rise at an alarming rate in 2022, making it the fifth or sixth hottest year in modern history, US and European science agencies reported last week. Average recorded Earth surface temperatures were about 1.2°C warmer than pre-industrial times. Nearly 30 countries set individual all-time heat records, and about 850 million people experienced the warmest temperatures of their lives last year. As in 2021, the warming was suppressed by a persistent, multiyear La Niña cooling pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean, the agencies said. But La Niña is expected to fade this year, creating conditions for even higher temperatures. Meanwhile, the world’s oceans, which trap 90% of excess heat from global warming and are less prone to short-term temperature swings, again had their hottest year in 2022, as they have in nearly every year since. from the 1990s.

PUBLIC HEALTH China reports deaths from COVID-19 China’s government said last week that nearly 60,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy on Dec. 7, 2022 — a major departure from earlier claims deemed unreliable by foreigners, that less than 10 people a day died since the policy ended. The new report includes hospitalized patients for whom COVID-19 was either the direct cause of death or a contributing factor, a National Health Commission official said at a Jan. 14 press conference. The median age of those who died was 80, and more than 90% had underlying illnesses. The official added that 300,000 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized and that infections are now declining.

POLITICS Freeze funding of protests in Hungary Hungary has vowed to fight an EU decision to freeze millions of euros for research and higher education as part of an ongoing dispute over control of the country’s universities. In December 2022, the European Union notified the Hungarian government that it would exclude 21 of the country’s three dozen universities from the Horizon Europe research funding system and the Erasmus program, which funds international student exchanges. The European Union says the university supervision system introduced by the current government fails to meet EU standards because it allows politicians to sit on school governing bodies. Since 2021, Hungary has received approximately €60 million from Horizon Europe to finance nearly 200 projects, and in 2020, more than 20,000 Hungarian citizens received approximately €40 million in Erasmus grants. A government spokesman said last week that Hungary would sue to restore funding if ongoing negotiations fail.

WORKFORCE Japan aims to boost Ph.D. working Alarmed by the weakening of the country’s industrial strength and the lack of jobs for Ph.D. holders, the Japanese government will offer tax breaks to corporations that hire recent Ph.D. graduates. Starting in April, companies will be able to claim a corporate tax credit worth 20% of salaries and other costs associated with employing researchers who have earned a Ph.D. within the last 5 years. To qualify, companies must also increase the share of R&D wages going to staff with a PhD degree by at least 3% per year. Ph.D. holders face bleak job prospects in Japan. Companies prefer to hire people with master’s degrees and train them in-house, and the number of research positions at Japan’s publicly supported universities is effectively limited.

We also need Congress to pass a bill that codifies these protections into law so they don’t fade under a future presidency. Jacob Carter of the Union of Concerned Scientists

about a scientific integrity policy unveiled last week by the Biden administration to protect US government scientists from political interference.

CONSERVATION Reef sharks face extinction Sharks living near coral reefs are nearly twice as likely to be threatened with extinction as sharks in general, according to a new analysis. Many shark species are overfished for their fins and meat, which led the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in November 2022 to regulate exports of about 10% of all 1,199 species of sharks and rays. Fifty-nine percent of the 134 species of reef-dwelling sharks and rays are at risk of extinctionprimarily from overfishing, but also from climate change and habitat degradation, researchers report this week in Nature Communications . They call for better enforcement of fishing regulations and an increase in marine protected areas.

#METOO The court rejects the defamation decision An appeals court in Peru has overturned a lower court’s ruling against archaeologist Marcela Poirier, who was convicted of defamation after she publicly accused prominent archaeologist Luis Jaime Castillo Butters of sexual harassment. Castillo Butters had sued Poirier after she reported on Facebook that Castillo Butters’ employer, the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, had found evidence of harassment. In May 2021, Poirier was fined $48,400 and given a 20-month suspended prison sentence, which she appealed. According to Poirier’s lawyer, the appeals court ordered a retrial after finding that the proceedings were “improperly hijacked”. Castillo Butters did not respond to requests for comment.

ASTRONOMY JWST looks at its first exoplanet NASA’s JWST orbiting observatory has made its first discovery of a previously unknown planet around another star and is searching for its atmosphere. The newly discovered world, called LHS 475 b, is almost exactly the size of Earth. Other fields can analyze the atmospheres of gas giants from passing starlight, but the atmospheres of small rocky exoplanets present a much more difficult challenge; Researchers hope JWST will help crack it. The discoverers of LHS 475 bi told the American Astronomical Society last week that they will need more observations to determine whether it has an atmosphere and, if so, its composition.

PHYSICS The laser directs the lightning A laser on top of the mountain was fired 1000 times per second to create a channel that directed a bolt of lightning. TRUMP/MARTIN STOLLBERG Like the Greek god Zeus aiming lightning bolts, physicists working on a mountaintop in Switzerland have used a high-powered laser to direct lightning toward a 124-foot-tall radio tower. The breakthrough marks the culmination of decades of efforts to show that a laser can drill an ionizing channel through the atmosphere that provides a path of least resistance for lightning to follow. The research team guided the bolt over the last 50 meters before impact. The finding, reported this week in Photonics of nature , could pave the way for using lasers to create “virtual lightning bolts” that protect missile launch platforms and other sensitive infrastructure by pre-empting the threat. The technique can protect a larger area than that covered by conventional lightning, the researchers say. However, for most applications, the multi-million dollar laser system will not replace those modest and much less expensive devices.