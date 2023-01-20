NFL announces two 2023 international games in Germany





The Chiefs and Patriots are part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program, which sees teams secure international marketing rights in countries beyond the US, with both sides granted rights in Germany. Five teams in total will play in the 2023 NFL International Games. In addition to the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots games in Germany, The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars will each play international games in the UK during the 2023 regular season. London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will once again host two international matches, with the Bills and Titans heading to the capital. The Jaguars will return to their home away from home, Wembley Stadium, as part of their multi-year commitment to play in the UK. This will be the second trip to London for Buffalo and Tennessee, with the Bills having played there in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. The Jacksonville Jaguars, also an NFL IHMA club with UK marketing rights, will play their 10th game historical ones. in London this year. The two German games follow a successful first international match in Munich last year, which saw a sell-out crowd at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, significant fan demand for tickets and record television viewing of the game (Seattle Seahawks played Tampa Bay Buccaneers ) as fans continue to grow for the League around the world. Details of dates, fixtures and kick-off times will be confirmed later in the year when the full 2023 schedule is announced. Fans can register their interest in purchasing tickets by visiting here “Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to once again play five games outside the United States in 2023,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business. Major and international events. “We know how important live regular-season games are to our passionate global fans and thank our clubs for their strong and long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high all-time high and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL.” Dr Alexander Steinforth, GM NFL Germany, added: “Having two NFL International Games in Germany in 2023 is fantastic news for both fans and the League, following the huge success of the inaugural game in Munich last year. The Chiefs and Patriots are both iconic teams in the NFL with some of the most exciting athletes in the game and we look forward to welcoming them to Germany later this year. “Germany is an important market for the NFL, with a significant fan base, and we look forward to growing the sport at every level here in the future.” “We couldn’t be more excited to participate in a game of Germany and introduce more of the world to the Kingdom of Bosses this fall,” said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. “Our team and our fans have had incredible experiences in London and Mexico City as part of the International Series in the past, and we look forward to helping the NFL in its efforts to continue growing the game in Germany.” “We are thrilled to have been selected to play in Germany this year,” he said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “We are unbeaten in our previous three international matches, thanks in part to the incredible support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans live in Germany and we can’t wait to finally play a game there. We we know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be an unforgettable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season.” There will be no international games in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. O’Reilly added: “Mexico plays a critical role in the NFL’s international growth strategy, with its passionate and growing fan base. We remain committed to year-round engagement with our amazing Mexican fans and look forward to the next games in Mexico.” With the expansion of the NFL schedule in 2021, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams are eligible for a ninth regular-season home game are now scheduled to play an international neutral-site game each year. Teams determined for the 2023 International Games: Location: UK, London

