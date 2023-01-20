Feds give $929,000 to City of Whitehorse to divert youth away from crime





The mayor of Whitehorsesays the newly announced federal funding will help steer local youth away from crime and “toward healthy lives.” The money announced for the city on Thursday is from the federal government’s $250 million Building Safer Communities fund, which was launched last year. The City of Whitehorse will receive up to $929,000 over four years for “local initiatives that prevent crime and help young people make good choices,” according to a news release. It is up to the city to decide what those initiatives are and how to best use the money. “The city will be able to take these federal funds and distribute them to local organizations that are doing important and vital work on the ground when it comes to preventing crime and keeping our community safe,” said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino. , announcing the funding in Whitehorse on Thursday. “Our goal is to address the root causes of crime by addressing the underlying conditions that cause criminal behavior.” Mayor Laura Cabot said it’s about keeping young people “out of harm’s way”. Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott says Mayor Laura Cabottsos says the funding will help the city get youth “away from harm’s way.” (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada) She said the city will first use the money to identify specific needs and develop a plan. She suggested that possible initiatives could include mentoring, counseling, skills development or recreational programs. “Right now, we’re experiencing some vandalism, graffiti. We need to understand why that’s happening and provide healthy opportunities for young people to do other things by channeling some of that energy, by channeling some of it .the artistic ability for something positive,” Cabot said. “This money will help us make a commitment early on, find out what some of the root causes are, learn from the youth, learn from the First Nations, learn from working with the RCMP and just community members , which are some of the options we can guide young people to a healthy life.”

