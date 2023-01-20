Bosses set to play game in Germany in 2023





This contest will mark the third regular season international game in franchise history. The club previously played the Detroit Lions at London’s Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2015, and the Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019. The club is 2-0 in regular season international competition. The Chiefs and the Hunt family have been involved in numerous international initiatives over the past three decades, investing in growing the game and its fan base globally and helping to showcase the best of the sport on the international stage. In addition to two international regular season contests, the club has participated in four American preseason games in Berlin, West Germany (1990), Tokyo, Japan (1994 and 1998) and Monterrey, Mexico (1996). Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has long been a leader in the league’s international efforts. Hunt sits on the NFL’s International Committee and served as Chairman of the committee from 2011-18. Since 2011, the league has hosted 37 regular season games internationally, and all 32 teams have played overseas. During his time as chairman, the NFL announced a partnership with Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League to develop a stadium in London to host regular NFL games. The stadium opened in 2019 and is one of three English stadiums, including the historic Wembley Stadium, to host American football. The league has also hosted four regular-season games in Mexico since 2016 and is hosting its first regular-season game in Germany in 2022. The club was awarded the International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights for Germany and Mexico in December 2021 as part of the NFL’s global expansion. With its IHMA rights, the club has taken a number of steps to maximize its visibility in Germany: Hosted a “Draft House” for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, announcing a pick from a bar in Munich

Established a six-person Advisory Board to provide expertise on specific market issues for continued growth

Partnership with global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE for international strategy, asset development and commercial sales in the German market

Signed preseason television broadcast deal with DAZN

Activated during Oktoberfest in Munich

Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and President Mark Donovan spoke at SPOBIS, Europe’s largest sports business event, held in Dusseldorf

Participated in the NFL FLAG pilot program, providing Chiefs branded gear and workshops to all Chiefs teams

You have the highest social media engagement among marketing rights teams in Germany

Organized a party with 200 fans for the game Chiefs vs.

It launched a merchandise collaboration with DefShop in November, the first of its kind between an NFL club and a local brand in Germany As the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL, On Location provides fans with exclusive and unparalleled access to the biggest events on the NFL calendar each year. Fans can book their chance to purchase comprehensive Chiefs-Germany ticket packages through International Priority Access to Official Chiefs Games powered by On Location by visitingwww.onlocationexp.com/chiefs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chiefs.com/news/chiefs-designated-to-play-game-in-germany-in-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos