Couple caught on camera stealing Joe Average print from Vancouver building – BC

A recent burglary in Vancouver wasn’t just caught on camera, it also involved the work of a famous artist. A signed print by artist Joe Average hung at PAL Vancouver, a theater and low-income housing complex for artists in Coal Harbour. Surveillance cameras caught two people posing with the signed print before taking it off the wall and making off with it. “To target a non-profit organization in the middle of downtown Vancouver is very devastating to us,” Marina de Pina-Jenkins with PAL Vancouver told Global News. She said the young couple convinced a resident to buzz them in and then went up to the eighth floor where the burglary took place. We saw them bumping into the number pad, trying to get in,” Pina-Jenkins added. “And eventually someone allowed them into the building. Story continues below ad 17 Do you know these people? They are wanted in connection with the theft of a Joe Average print at PAL Vancouver.

Thief steals mementos left by Vancouver's late mother

The medium donated the print in 2006 and it is worth thousands of dollars.

What is a recession? Here’s how a shock to Canada’s economy could affect you Story continues below ad He said this is not the first time one of his works has been targeted. “I’ve donated a lot of pieces to St Paul’s and (the) Dr. Peter Center and they’ve all been stolen,” Average said. “All of them. It’s frustrating. Why do people target places like nonprofits in the first place? Read more: ‘Irreplaceable’: Vancouver family desperate to retrieve stolen belongings left by late mother and wife Read the following: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting PAL Vancouver is still hoping for the art’s return, but Average said he’s willing to donate a new piece to them in case it can’t be returned. Vancouver police told Global News officers are investigating the theft, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

