Ritchey is named president of the international specialty organization





Dr. Jerry Ritchey Media Contact: Kaylie Wehr | Coordinator, Marketing and Public Relations | 405-744-6740 | [email protected] Dr. Jerry Ritchey was recently named president of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists (ACVP). ACVP is an international organization that aims to promote excellence in veterinary pathology through its members as they protect and improve animal, human and environmental health for the benefit of society. A member of ACVP since 1996, Ritchey has had the opportunity to serve on several committees and task forces, as well as on the board of directors for the past five years. During his tenure on the board of directors, Jerry has led many impactful and transformative initiatives, said Amy Durham, chief operating officer for ACVP. Some behind the scenes, like the extensive contract negotiations for our journal, Veterinary Pathology, and some that garnered a lot of attention from all members, like the successful creation of the ACVP Accreditation of Training program. I consider any institution with Jerry at the helm extremely fortunate. As president, Ritchey will oversee all college functions, including membership, finances, strategic planning and chairing monthly board meetings. When considering the impact Ritchey wanted to have, he outlined three main areas he would like to focus on during his tenure. A big part will be the strategic plan, Ritchey said. We recently created a new five-year strategic plan, and I hope we get off to a good start so we can accomplish everything we’ve set out to do. Second, is the accreditation of our residency training programs. We want to support the group leading that effort and make sure they have all the resources they need. Third is member engagement and improved communication between the board and the membership. Long-time colleague and current president, Dr. Kelli Boyd, has great confidence in Ritchey to lead ACVP into the future. Jerry is one of those special leaders who makes everyone feel seen, heard and cared about even when he doesn’t see eye to eye, Boyd said. He is thoughtful in his decision making and is someone you know you can trust. ACVP is launching our updated strategic plan and I can’t think of a better person to lead that effort and implement our future goals. Ritchey received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) in 1991. After veterinary school, he entered an anatomic pathology residency at North Carolina State University and completed his Ph.D. in immunology in 1997. Shortly after completing his Ph.D., Ritchey joined the faculty at OSU CVM. During his 26-year career with the veterinary college, Ritchey has worn many hats. He previously served as chief of the department of veterinary pathobiology, an attending pathologist for the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (OADDL), and twice served as interim director of the OADDL. Ritchey is currently the associate dean for academic and student affairs. I am truly humbled and honored to be trusted by my colleagues to serve in this role, said Ritchey. And so proud to represent Oklahoma State University.

