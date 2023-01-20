Kaman Ends Production of K-Max Heavy-lift Helicopter





Kaman announced yesterday that it is ending production of its K-Max synchronous rotor helicopter after a production run of 60 helicopters over 30 years. The company said the move is part of its strategy to eliminate “non-value-added activities” and improve financial performance. “Given low demand and variation in annual shipments, along with low profitability and large working capital inventory requirements, K-Max does not offer the most compelling growth opportunity for Kaman going forward,” the company said. “As such, Kaman will discontinue the K-Max and K-Max Titan this year. Kaman will continue to support the existing K-Max fleet in operation, including providing operators with repairs, spare parts and fleet services, as well as training.” The K-Max found a niche market with logging, outdoor cargo and aerial firefighting operators. It is unique in that it can deliver an external load of up to 6,000 pounds at sea level, more than the helicopter’s empty weight of 5,145 pounds. The helicopter was also tested on the battlefield by the US Marine Corps between 2011 and 2014 in Afghanistan, when two unmanned models were used for supply missions. In 2020, the company said it intended to deliver unmanned technology kits to existing K-Max owners and buyers of new-build helicopters beginning in 2021. Helicopters so equipped were called the K-Max Titan. The first Titan flew in September 2021. Recently, the company said it was working with Near Earth Autonomy and the Naval Air Systems Command to develop an intelligent autonomy system for the helicopter. Kaman initially produced 38 helicopters between 1991 and 2003, when it stopped production due to anemic demand. It resumed production in 2016 after a resurgence of market interest that ultimately did not sustain. The company said it would take $54 million in non-cash charges related to the write-off of existing aircraft, contract costs, excess spare parts and equipment inventories.

