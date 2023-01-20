International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





North Korea maintains high defense spending with new budget SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s parliament has approved a budget that keeps defense spending high despite the country’s economic woes as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his arsenal. nuclear. State media reports indicated that Kim did not attend the two-day session of the Supreme People’s Assembly that ended on Wednesday. Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency did not mention any comments from assembly members toward the United States or South Korea in Thursday’s report on the meetings. Nepal crash: Airport had no instrument landing system NEW DELHI (AP) — The newly opened airport in Nepal, where a Yeti Airlines plane was trying to land when it crashed over the weekend, killing all 72 on board, did not have a functioning instrument landing system that guides planes to track the official said Thursday. Aviation safety experts said this reflected the Himalayan country’s poor air safety record, although the cause of the accident has not been determined. Jagannath Niroula, a spokesman for the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority, said Pokhara International Airport’s instrument landing system will not be operational until February 26 – 56 days after the airport began operations on January 1. French unions call new nationwide strikes and protests on January 31 PARIS (AP) – At least 1.1 million people protested in the streets of Paris and other French cities Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age, but President Emmanuel Macron insisted he would press ahead with proposed pension reforms. . Encouraged by the high turnout, French unions announced new strikes and protests on January 31, vowing to try to get the government to back down on plans to raise the standard retirement age from 62 to 64. Macron says the move is necessary to keep the pension system financially stable, but unions say it threatens hard-fought workers’ rights. Answers are wanted in the murders of 2 Honduran environmentalists TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) – The family of one of two environmental activists killed in a rural part of northern Honduras says authorities are not properly investigating the killings of the couple who had faced threats about their work. Aly Domnguez and Jairo Bonilla were traveling on a motorcycle between La Concepcin and Guapinol on Sunday when they were shot. Both men were well-known protectors of the nearby Carlos Escaleras National Park. On Thursday, Domnguez’s brother Reynaldo Domnguez filed a complaint with prosecutors in the capital, claiming the investigation into the killings was not progressing. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

