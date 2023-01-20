Ukraine: The UK joins the main group committed to achieving accountability for Russian aggression against Ukraine





The UK will play a leading role in a core group of like-minded partners to pursue criminal responsibility for Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced today, Friday 20 January. Alongside other international partners invited by Ukraine, Great Britain will shape the thinking on how to ensure criminal responsibility for Russian aggression against Ukraine. This includes assessing the feasibility of a new hybrid tribunal (a specialized court integrated into the national justice system of Ukraine with international elements). Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an outrageous violation of the rules-based international order. The atrocities we have seen in Ukraine are thousands of soldiers and heinous civilians killed and millions more displaced, forced to flee for their lives in the most horrific circumstances. These atrocities must not go unpunished. That is why the UK has accepted Ukraine’s invitation to join this coalition, bringing our legal expertise to the table to consider options to ensure that Russian leaders are held fully accountable for their actions. An investigation into the crime of aggression could complement established mechanisms for investigating war crimes, including the International Criminal Court and Ukraine’s domestic legal process. Together, these parallel processes would help ensure that all crimes are fully investigated and that perpetrators are held accountable. By joining this additional core group focused on Crimes of Aggression, the UK will complement previous support in pursuing accountability for Russia’s actions. In March 2022, the United Kingdom led efforts to refer the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court, which has now secured the support of 42 other countries. We have also secured £1 million in UK funding for the International Criminal Court to increase evidence-gathering capacity and provide enhanced psychosocial support for witnesses and survivors. Looking ahead, in March 2023, the UK and the Netherlands will co-host an international meeting of Justice Ministers in London to encourage more practical support for the work of ICCs. The UK has also co-founded the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) with the US and the EU to directly support the War Crimes Unit of the Office of the Attorney General of Ukraine in its investigations and appointed Sir Howard Morrison KC as an independent. Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Through the ACA, the UK has funded a 2.5 million aid package including the training of more than 90 Ukrainian judges, the deployment of mobile justice teams to the scene of potential war crimes, the collection of forensic evidence and support from UK experts on sexual violence in conflict. Attorney General Victoria Prentis said: Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is barbaric. The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and we are committed to helping them secure justice for a growing catalog of war crimes. The location of Ukraine to prosecute in the midst of a direct conflict is extraordinary. By providing funding and legal expertise to local prosecutors and Ukraine’s judicial system, the UK is helping them investigate atrocities committed on Ukrainian soil and, where appropriate, bring swift prosecutions in Ukrainian courts. Notes to editors The crime of aggression means the planning, preparation, initiation or execution, by a person in a position to effectively exercise control or direct the political or military actions of a State, of an act of aggression which, by its character, gravity and gravity and degree, constitutes a clear violation of the UN Charter (for Article 8bis(1) of the Rome Statute).

The ICC has no jurisdiction over the crime of aggression allegedly committed in and against Ukraine. Ukraine believes that a new special court for the crime of aggression could help ensure that those in the Russian civilian and military leadership are held accountable for the decision to illegally invade Ukraine.

The details of the proposal will matter. The UK would be willing to explore a hybrid court (a specialized court integrated into the Ukrainian national justice system with international elements). Any new court would also need sufficient international support and should not undermine existing accountability mechanisms.

The UK encourages other G7 partners to join the core group.

We continue to strongly support the ICC, it is important that the work of the Core Group and any resulting tribunal complement the investigation of the ICC’s investigations into the situation in Ukraine.

The UK will host a major international meeting on International Criminal Court investigations in March, co-hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Dutch Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yeilgz-Zegerius. It aims to increase global financial and practical support for the ICC and coordinate efforts to ensure it has everything it needs to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

