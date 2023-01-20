International
Grandfather Kitchener explains how he almost fell victim to a phone scam
A Kitchener senior is warning others not to fall for a scam that primarily targets seniors and has seen more than $600,000 lost locally, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
The scam is not new and police say it has become very common in the area.
A man who spoke to CTV News Kitchener, asking to be referred to only as Opa out of concern for his safety, said he was almost the victim of a $10,000 scam when his wife answered a call.
She ran out and said ‘there’s a phone call.’ My nephew called and had an accident, he said.
The caller claimed to be his nephew, saying he was in trouble, and even called him Opa, as his real nephew calls him.
I picked up the phone and he said: Opa, it’s me. I’m in jail. They found some drugs in the car. I have to go to the hospital to be tested and a lawyer will contact you in a few minutes, he recalled.
Opa said something was wrong with the phone call, prompting him to call his nephew and ask if everything was okay. His son confirmed that he was fine and was at school, not in jail.
I immediately knew it was a scam, he said.
A few minutes later, someone claiming to be a lawyer called and said the nephew was in jail and demanded $9,000 for bail.
He asked for a credit card number, however, Opa told the caller that he did not have one.
The caller said he would meet him in front of the Kitchener courthouse where money could be exchanged.
“In the meantime I called the police and told them the whole incident, he said. The police said hang up, an officer will contact you. Don’t say anything more.”
The person kept calling and Opa asked the police to take his place and meet the scammer.
It would have been an easy take for them, he said.
Opa said the experience has been a life lesson and he has learned not to trust anyone.
An undercover regional police detective told CTV News that catching the culprits isn’t always that easy.
It may appear as if the police are doing nothing, the officer said. I assure you, we have a team of investigators who are looking at this very, very closely, tying all these occurrences together and using all the resources at our command.
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested eight people for grandparent scams over the past year, four of whom were arrested in the last week.
On Wednesday, police said a 21-year-old Quebec man and a 47-year-old Toronto man were charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
On Tuesday, a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Quebec, were arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000.
Sgt. John Jaklitsch with WRPS said of the $600,000 in losses, only about $30,000 has been recovered.
