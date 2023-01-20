International
One Health: a call for ecological equity
The notion that the well-being of an individual is directly linked to the well-being of the land has a long history in indigenous societies. Nowadays, the term One Health has become an important concept in global health. One Health’s High Level Expert Panel defines One Health as an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems. It recognizes that the health of people, domestic and wild animals, plants and the wider environment (including ecosystems) are closely related and interdependent. On January 19, we published a new four-part online series on One Health and global health security, which analyzes current understanding of potential public health emergencies and explores how effective adoption of One Health can improve health security global. Although the Series focuses on pandemic preparedness, One Health goes beyond emerging infections and emerging pathogens; it is the foundation for understanding and addressing the most existential threats to societies, including antimicrobial resistance, food and nutrition insecurity, and climate change.
Modern attitudes towards human health have a purely anthropocentric view that the human being is the center of medical attention and concern. One Health places us in an interconnected and interdependent relationship with nonhuman animals and the environment. The consequences of this thought entail a subtle but quite revolutionary shift in perspective: all life is equal and of equal concern. This understanding is essential for addressing pressing health issues at the human-environment interface. For example, providing a growing global population with healthy diets from sustainable food systems is an urgent unmet need. It requires a complete change in our relationship with animals. of EAT-Lancet The Commission takes a balanced approach by recommending that people move away from an animal-based diet to a plant-based diet, which not only benefits human health, but also animal health and welfare.
The COVID-19 pandemic provides an important example of the need for a One Health approach. Analyzes of successes and failures in managing the pandemic have prioritized health systems and the provision of vaccines and antivirals. But understanding the causes of the pandemic requires a broader ecological perspective. This lesson has not been fully learned and thus we remain susceptible to deadly infectious diseases in the future. The series recommends involving more environmental health organizations to better integrate environmental, wildlife and agricultural issues to help address challenges related to the spread of disease.
An implication of the One Health approach is the need to reduce human pressure on the environment itself, important medical interventions. Take antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Driven by antimicrobial use and misuse in human, animal and environmental sectors, and the spread of resistant bacteria and resistance genes within and between these sectors, AMR exacts a huge global toll. An estimated 12 million people died in 2019 from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections with another 495 million deaths linked to bacterial AMR globally. Only by applying a One Health approach can action be taken to address AMR.
A major concern is the risk of worsening inequalities as One Health networks are located and equipped mainly in high-income countries. The current One Health architecture of institutions, processes, regulatory frameworks and legal instruments has led to a fragmented, multifaceted health security landscape. As the second paper in the Series points out, a more egalitarian approach, one that is not paternalistic or colonial, is needed to tell low-income and middle-income countries what to do. For example, demanding that wet markets be closed to stop an emerging zoonosis may be technically correct, but if it does not account for those who make their living from such markets, One Health will only make their lives worse. who he claims to care about. Decolonization requires listening to what countries are saying and what their needs are. As the global economic crisis continues (the World Bank predicts a sharp decline in growth and rising debt that will hit developing countries hardest), One Health must be implemented with sensitivity.
The reality is that One Health will be delivered in countries, not by concordats between multilateral organizations, but by taking a fundamentally different approach to the natural world, one in which we are equally concerned with the welfare of non-human animals and the environment. . we are for the people. In its truest sense, One Health is a call for ecological, not just health, equity.
