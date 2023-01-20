Afghan girls and women focused on International Education Day: UNESCO





The agency announced Thursday that it was closing International Education Day on January 24, rural women and girls. No country in the world should stop women and girls from getting an education. Education is a universal human right that must be respected, said General Manager Audrey Azoulay. The international community has a responsibility to ensure this the rights of Afghan girls and women are restored without delay. The war against women must stop, she added. Fear of a lost generation Last month, Actually Taliban authorities in Afghanistan barred young women from entering universities. This followed an earlier directive banning girls from attending secondary school, issued just months after the fundamentalist group, which ruled from the late 1990s to 2001, regained power in August 2021, returning to the capital. Kabul. As a result, Afghanistan is the only country in the world where women’s and girls’ access to education has been suspended. The country risks a lost generation as educated women are essential to its development, UNESCO said earlier this week. Afghanistan or any other country cannot progress if half of its population is not allowed to be educated and participate in public life. Young girls attend a school supported by UNICEF in Helmand province, Afghanistan. (files) Profits and losses Between 2001 and 2018, Afghanistan recorded a tenfold increase in enrollment at all levels of education, from approximately one million to 10 million students, according to UNESCO. The number of girls in primary school has increased from almost zero to 2.5 million. By August 2021, they accounted for four out of 10 primary school students. The presence of women in higher education also increased almost 20-fold: from 5,000 students in 2001 to over 100,000 two decades later. Today, 80 percent of Afghan girls and women of school age, 2.5 million, are out of school. The order to suspend university education for women, announced in December, affects more than 100,000 government and private institutions. A fundamental right UNESCO calls for immediate and non-negotiable access to education and return to school for all girls and young women in Afghanistan. Everyone has the right to education. All. But in Afghanistan, girls and women have been denied this basic right, the agency said. Over the past two decades, UNESCO has supported the Afghan education system, including running a literacy program that has reached over 600,000 youth and adults, 60 percent of them women. Since the Taliban took over, it has shifted activities to ensure continuity of education through community-based education and skills development classes for over 25,000 youth and adults in 20 provinces. An advocacy campaign reached over 20 million Afghans to raise public awareness of the right to education for youth and adults, especially girls and young women. UNESCO is also working on an initiative to provide reliable education data so that partners can direct funds to meet the most critical unmet needs.

