Sandwell receives funding to redevelop Haden Hill leisure centre

Sandwell Council is delighted to receive confirmation that its bid to secure £20 million from the Senior Level Fund towards a redevelopment of Haden Hill Leisure Center has been confirmed.

This project aims to replace the current center with new swimming and entertainment facilities on site.

The replacement of the leisure center will create a modern and attractive building in the heart of Cradley Heath. This will improve the appearance of the area and increase the pride the local community has in their town.

The current building is reaching the end of its useful life and a replacement facility will offer the opportunity to reduce maintenance costs and provide a more energy efficient building.

A replacement leisure center on the same site will increase access to sports facilities.

Leader of Sandwell Council, Councilor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “The new modern facility will be an asset to the local community and will support the council’s ambitions to boost physical health and mental wellbeing. It will have a greater capacity and inspire more people to play sports and exercise regularly. The replacement of the current leisure center will improve access for disabled people and increase privacy in the swimming areas.”

The new leisure center is expected to offer approximately:

6-lane main pool (25 x 12.5 m)

Swimming pool for students (13 x 10 m)

Wet and dry changing and storage

Sports hall (4 fields)

Gym (station 100)

Indoor Cycling Studio (station 27)

Dance Studio (x2)

cafe

Work will now begin to design the replacement leisure center in detail and the council will continue to engage with local residents and other interested people as the proposals are developed.

This new development will build on the range of new leisure facilities delivered and opened across Sandwell over the last decade and a total investment of around £135m.

(Tipton Leisure Center (2013), Portway Lifestyle Center in Oldbury (2013, official opening 2014), West Bromwich Leisure Center (2014), Wednesbury Leisure Center (2015), Sandwell Aquatic Center in Smethwick (due to open to the public summer 2023 ))