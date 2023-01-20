Davos 2023: ‘Keep it down’ Greta Thunberg tells protest at end of WEF





DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Greta Thunberg and around 30 other activists braved sub-zero temperatures on Friday in a protest calling for climate justice as the World Economic Forum (WEF) wraps up in Davos. Protesters chanted “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? Now” and “Fossil fuels must go”, while Thunberg held a sign saying “Keep it in the ground”. Thunberg, who was arrested by police in Germany earlier this week during a demonstration against the expansion of a coal mine, was in Davos after a joint round-table discussion on Thursday with the head of the International Energy Agency. The 20-year-old Swedish activist stood her ground against all new oil, gas and coal developments during the fringe event, which was not part of the official conference agenda. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, whose agency makes policy recommendations, said new investments in oil fields would take years to become operational. They would be too late to alleviate the energy crisis, but they would contribute to the climate crisis. [1/2]Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest on the final day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann He praised Thunberg’s efforts and thanked her for the invitation to speak to the activists. At Friday’s protest, Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate, who was also in the discussion with Birol, said leaders should listen to science and stop all investment in coal, oil and gas. “The IEA has made it very clear that we cannot have any new investment in fossil fuels if we want to live with global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius,” she told the crowd. Thunberg and her fellow activists have presented a “cease and desist” notice to oil and gas executives, which protesters issued during Friday’s demonstration in Davos. The oil and gas industry, which has been accused by campaigners of hijacking the climate change debate in the Swiss ski resort, has said it must be part of the energy transition as fossil fuels will continue to play a major role in energy mix. as the world transitions to a low carbon economy. In 2019, the then 16-year-old Thunberg attended the main WEF meeting, famously telling leaders that “our house is on fire”. She returned to Davos the following year. Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Kathryn Lurie; Editing by Alexander Smith Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

