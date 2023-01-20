Encouraging donors to give more effectively – Harvard Gazette

International
Americans are generous when it comes to charitable giving, donating more than $480 billion in 2021 (or roughly 2 percent of GDP). However, very few of those dollars reflect so-called effective giving, a term for donations that have the most cost-effective impact, for example, for work estimated to save more lives per dollar available.
There is fantastic research being done by organizations like GiveWell, he said Professor of Psychology Joshua Greene. They understand what it costs to save someone’s life, for example by distributing malaria nets or providing vitamin A supplements. Such a charity, Anti Malaria Foundationcalculates its average cost to save a life was $5,500 in 2021.
As Greene said: You can double your effectiveness by giving twice as much. Or you can increase your effectiveness 100 times by choosing more wisely.
Greene, who is also a faculty member at the Harvard Center for Brain Science, and postdoc researcher Lucius Caviola set out to see if donors could be motivated to support these expert-recommended causes. In studies published January 18 in Science Advancesthey detailed two strategies that proved most successful in encouraging donors to give more impactfully by maintaining personal charitable preferences and providing higher matching funds for more cost-effective choices.
The two used their findings to launch the website GivingMultiplier.orgwhich served as a proof of concept and raised more than $1.5 million in the first 14 months.
In the first study, they offered their control group a choice: donate to their all-time favorite charity or support one of the highly effective choices. Evidence was also provided for the cost-effectiveness of the latter.
It didn’t work. Eighty-two percent of participants stayed with the organization they felt an emotional connection to, while only 18 percent went with the more influential options.
A breakthrough came with the group. This time participants were able to choose to bundle donations, or split a single gift between two organizations. Here, 51 percent of participants split their gifts between their favorite and most effective charities, with 46 percent sticking exclusively to favorites and 3 percent all to nonprofits recommended by experts.
This represented a 76 percent increase in support for effective giving.
The pooling technique worked surprisingly well, Caviola noted, because it allowed donors to feel effective without sacrificing the feelings that drove them to give in the first place.
As a last step, Greene and Caviola turned their attention to publicity and promotion. They wanted to see if an additional lure could improve the outcome. Imagine if our website was called GivingBundler.org, Caviola said.
Their solution was something any public radio listener would recognize: matching funds, with increasing fees for distributing more to an effective charity. Only they never relied on sponsors or foundations with deep pockets. We were interested in democratizing the matching process, Greene said.
About one-third of donors in two lab studies and the subsequent presentation on GivingMultiplier.org were willing to match funds, making the process more attractive to subsequent donors. It means that GivingMultiplier’s entire donation system is financially self-sustaining, Caviola noted. We don’t need external funding to keep it going.
In the two years since GivingMultiplier.org’s launch, the website has raised $2.3 million, with more than half going to the most effective charities. Through GiveWell’s efforts, the site has raised enough to save 81 lives.
And the cost-per-life measure doesn’t even apply to every effective cause. Consider GivingMultipliers’ top-grossing charities: Give directlywhich provides cash assistance to families in developing countries, and Clean Air Task Forcewhich combats climate change by working to decarbonize the global energy system.
This was a small research project, Greene pointed out. Now he and Caviola are exploring whether to spin off GivingMultiplier into a separate, permanent nonprofit entity.
