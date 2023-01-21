Defense Leaders Pledge New Support for Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

International
This is a crucial and turbulent time for Ukraine, but Western leaders are demonstrating that they will stand by Ukraine as it faces the challenge from Russia.
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, today praised the outcome of the eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, saying that more than 50 nations of included are staying strong. alongside Ukraine.
At the conclusion of the meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Austin said members of the contact group deepened their coordination and commitment to Ukraine, and the nations are working together very well to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to protect its citizens. her and to expel Russia. from the borders of Ukraine.
“This contact group is not going to slow down,” Austin said. “We will continue to dig deep. And based on the progress we have made today, I am confident that Ukraine’s partners from around the world are determined to meet this milestone.”
Austin is the chairman of the contact group, which met for the first time in Ramstein in April 2022. The secretary was able to share the latest installment of equipment that President Joe Biden authorized to send to Ukraine. That amounts to about $2.5 billion worth of equipment, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Stryker armored personnel carriers, mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, Humvees and more.
Maintaining the momentum to defeat the Russian invasion of Ukraine requires ammunition and supplies. Included in the US package are 20,000 rounds of 155mm artillery shells and 600 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds.
The presidential withdrawal authority also transfers 95,000 105 mm artillery rounds and about 11,800 120 mm mortar rounds to Ukraine. The package will also deliver more ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems and 12 ammunition support vehicles.
The Ukrainian army will also receive more than 3 million rounds of light weapons.
The United States will transfer to Ukraine a number of high-speed anti-radiation missiles. These missiles are designed to be placed on anti-aircraft radars.
The contact group focused on Ukraine’s need for air defense. Many countries have provided military capabilities in this area. The group works to “synchronize those donations and turn them into fully operational capabilities,” Austin said. “And that means every step — from donation to training to maintenance and then to support.”
How these capabilities work together in an integrated air defense system was also discussed.
“Several countries have come forward with key donations that will help protect Ukraine’s skies, cities and citizens,” the secretary said. “France, Germany and [United Kingdom] all have donated air defense systems to Ukraine. And that also includes a Patriot battery from Germany that is especially important that comes along with our contribution of a Patriot system. The Netherlands is also donating Patriot missiles and launchers and training.”
In addition, Canada has purchased an advanced national surface-to-air missile system and associated munitions for Ukraine. “These air defense systems will help save countless innocent lives,” Austin said.
The contact group also discussed Ukraine’s requests for tanks and other armored vehicles. Austin noted that the UK is sending Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine – the first Western country to do so. Sweden announced that it will donate CB-90 infantry fighting vehicles and Denmark will donate 19 howitzers.
Latvia – a front-line state – is donating more Stingers, helicopters and other equipment to Ukraine.
Finally, Estonia, also a front-line state, is providing Ukraine with an important new package of much-needed 155mm howitzers and ammunition.
“Now, all of today’s announcements are direct results of our work in the contact group,” Austin said. And these important new commitments demonstrate the continued determination of our allies and partners to help Ukraine defend itself because it’s not just about Ukraine’s security; it is also about European security and it is about global security.
Milley said he was impressed by the unity of niton members and contact group. “I think in my 43 years in uniform, this is the most unified NATO I’ve ever seen,” he said.
He noted that the war has evolved over the past 11 months. “However, the mission of this contact group under the leadership of Secretary Austin has remained the same: we are committed to effectively supporting Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself against illegal and unprovoked Russian aggression,” the chairman said.
Milley said the United States is in this operation for a long time. The contact group is a “clear, unequivocal demonstration of unity and determination with allied nations,” he said.
Milley also said the latest combined security assistance package includes combined arms maneuvering capabilities with supporting artillery equivalent to at least two combined arms maneuver brigades, or six mechanized infantry battalions.
“Eventually, Russia will realize the full extent of its strategic miscalculation, but until Putin ends this war — his chosen war — the nations of this contact group will continue to support the defense of Ukraine in order to support the rules-based international order,” he said.
