Andrew Tate’s detention in Romania extended by 30 daysExBulletin

Alexandru Dobre/AP BUCHAREST, Romania A judge in Romania has approved a request to extend for another 30 days the detention of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who was arrested in the country on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking human and rape. the official said on Friday. Tate, 36, a British-American citizen who has 4.7 million Twitter followers, was initially arrested on December 29 in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women were arrested and detained in the same case. Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, told The Associated Press that prosecutors requested a second 30-day extension on Thursday to keep the four in custody while the investigation continued. A judge approved the request Friday, she said. The Bucharest court judge’s decision came after the four lost an appeal last week in a Bucharest court against a December 30 judge’s decision to extend their detentions from 24 hours to 30 days. Tates is also likely to appeal Friday’s extension. Ioan Gliga, a lawyer for the Tate brothers, said he considered Friday’s decision to be “totally unjustified.” “Only an hour ago, the session was closed and the file has 20 volumes”, he said, “I find it very difficult to believe that someone has the physical capacity to study the file in such a short time, since it arrived only yesterday. court”. A post on Andrew Tate’s Twitter account on Thursday read: “I am in custody as they ‘demand’ evidence. Evidence they will never find because we are not guilty. They have and will continue to ignore and throw away any strong testimony or evidence (that) we are innocent.” “My case is not about truth. This is about politics,” the post continued. Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly been living in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various popular social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech. Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest last week and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth about $3.9 million. Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the owners made money through illegal activities such as human trafficking, the assets will be used to cover the costs of the investigation and compensate the victims. Tate also unsuccessfully appealed the asset forfeiture. After Tates and the two women were arrested in December, DIICOT said in a statement that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by members of the group. crime suspect. The agency said victims were lured with claims of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being forced to engage in recorded pornographic acts.

