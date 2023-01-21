Why Ukraine wants Leopard 2 tanks : NPR



Although the US and its NATO allies have announced another military aid package for Ukraine, full of military vehicles, air defense systems, missiles and rockets, one notable omission is the one piece of equipment that has dominated recent talks: tanks.

For months, Ukrainian officials have been pressing the West for hundreds of modern battle tanks like those made by the US and Germany.

“I can thank you hundreds of times and it will be absolutely fair and just, given everything we have already done,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at this week’s meeting of defense officials in Ramstein, Germany.

“But hundreds of ‘thank yous’ are not hundreds of tanks,” he said.

The latest debate has centered on the Leopard 2, a German-made battle tank operated by about 20 countries around the world, including more than a dozen NATO members.

Germany has been under increasing pressure to provide some to Ukraine or to allow other countries, such as Poland, to send theirs.

So far, this has not happened. “We cannot say today when a decision will be made and what it will look like,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday.

What is Leopard 2?

The German-made Leopard 2 is one of the world’s best-known main battle tanks, perhaps second only to the US-made M1 Abrams tank, military weapons experts said.

The Leopard 2 was originally designed in the 1970s for the West German military in response to Soviet threats during the Cold War. They are built to move quickly over a variety of terrains and take on enemy armor like the tanks that Russia has used on the ground in Ukraine since the early days of its invasion last year.

Each tank boasts a 120 mm 44- or 55-caliber main gun and a 1,500-horsepower engine that allows it to travel at speeds of up to 44 mph. according to Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, the German defense company that manufactures the tank. About 60 tons of armor protects their crews from return fire.

Among the countries operating the Leopard 2 is Poland, which has pledged to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but must wait for German approval to do so.

Why are tanks important to Ukraine’s war effort?

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last February, tanks have been prominent on the battlefield.

For its part, Ukraine has relied mainly on Soviet-era T-72 tanks. The West has already supplied other armored vehicles and has pledged to send more, including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker combat vehicles from the US, and a newly announced shipment of Challenger 2 tanks from the UK.

But neither represents the combination of accuracy, firepower and mobility of modern battle tanks made by Germany and the U.S. Ukrainian officials have said such tanks could be the key to a quick Ukrainian victory. maybe even this year.

This is a rosier picture than that painted by Western military experts.

“There’s no silver bullet out there. There’s nothing that’s just going to completely change the whole conflict,” said retired US Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges.

However, Western tanks could play a role this spring, when Russia and Ukraine are widely expected to resume efforts in the conflict, he said.

Last month, the US announced that it would train large units of Ukrainian soldiers in combined arms tactics, in which large-scale military operations use different types of weaponry together, including aircraft, artillery and armor (as tanks).

“The ability for us to train the Ukrainians to do these very complex maneuvers is really critical for them to build combat capability as they move forward with their offensive,” said Raphael Cohen, a senior political scientist at RAND. Corporation, in an interview with NPR. earlier this month.

How can Ukraine deploy Western tanks?

Russia’s main war victory so far has been its control of Ukrainian territory between Donbass and Crimea. Russia has controlled Crimea since its illegal annexation in 2014, but before the invasion last year, Crimea’s only link to Russia was a long road and rail bridge. By seizing Mariupol and the land around it, Russian forces essentially created a land bridge from Russia and Ukraine’s Donbas region to Crimea.

That territory could be the staging ground for a new Ukrainian counteroffensive, said Hodges, the retired lieutenant general. “Ukrainians know that the decisive ground is Crimea,” he said.

With tanks from the West, Ukraine could create an armored brigade that could serve as “the spearhead of a force that could penetrate those Russian defenses toward Mariupol,” Hodges said. “The goal is to continue isolating Crimea from everything else.”

In general, he said, tanks can allow more effective use of infantry. In open terrain, tanks can lead, allowing infantry to safely follow. In urban or wooded areas, infantry can enter first, preventing the enemy from hiding and striking with hidden anti-tank weapons.

What is the obstacle?

Germany has repeatedly delayed a decision on the Leopard 2s. Because it manufactures the tanks, its approval is needed for those allies, such as Poland, to re-export them elsewhere.

Ukrainian leaders had hoped for an announcement on Friday, but their wait will continue after German officials refused to make a decision at the Ramstein meeting.

On Friday, Pistorius, the German defense minister, said officials were still weighing the pros and cons of sending the tanks. “I am very sure that there will be a decision in the short term,” he added.

The US has also been reluctant to send M1 Abrams tanks, which defense officials argue are not as practical for the Ukrainian battlefield as Leopard 2s, which are lighter than newer Abrams variants and easier to maintain.

“The high maintenance and cost that it would take to maintain an Abrams, it just doesn’t make sense to give that to the Ukrainians at this point,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said at a briefing Thursday.

Another drawback of the Abrams is that it is less fuel efficient than the Leopard 2, which is designed to run on diesel fuel, and diesel is more readily available in Ukraine’s wartime supply chains.

Additional reporting by NPR’s Greg Myre.