Afghanistan: UN top delegation tells Taliban to end isolation, deprivation, abuse of women’s rights
Deputy Secretary GeneralAmina Mohammed, Executive Director of UN Women,Sima Bahousand UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political, Peacebuilding and Peacekeeping Operations,Khaled Khiariare spending four days on a fact-finding mission in Afghanistan to engage with Taliban leaders and underscore UN solidarity with the Afghan people, according to a press release issued to correspondents on Friday.
Call to reverse course
In meetings with the de facto authorities in Kabul and Kandahar, the delegation broadcast the alert directly regarding the recent decree that prohibits women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations, an action that undermines the work of many organizations that help millions of vulnerable Afghans.
The latest crackdown on working women followed decrees by the fundamentalist Taliban closing universities to female students until further notice and preventing girls from attending secondary school.
Excluded from public life
Women and girls have also been ordered to stop using parks, gyms, public bathrooms and have been banned from most workforce areas, along with other restrictions on their freedom of movement, in line with the authorities’ interpretation of Sharia law. .
A ban on local women working in the essential aid sector came into effect last month, prompting many aid agencies to suspend operations as they were unable to reach many families in need without the support of female staff.
In response, the Taliban rulers announced several exemptions that would allow women health workers to carry out their life-saving work.
All Afghans suffer because of restrictions: Mohammed
My message was very clear, said the UN deputy chief. While we recognize the important exceptions made, these restrictions give Afghan women and girls a future that confines them to their homes, violating their rights and depriving communities of their services..
Our collective ambition is for a prosperous Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbors and on a path to sustainable development. But right now, Afghanistan is becoming isolated, in the midst of a dire humanitarian crisis and one of the most vulnerable nations on earth to climate change, she added. We must do everything we can to bridge this gap.
During their mission, Mrs. Mohammed and Mrs. Bahous met with affected communities, humanitarian workers, civil society and other key actors in Kabul, the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar and Herat.
Extraordinary Resistance: Bahous
We have witnessed remarkable resilience. Afghan women left us no doubt about their courage and the refusal to be erased from public life. They will continue to defend and fight for their rights, and we are obliged to support them in doing so, said UN Women’s top executive Ms. Bahous.
What is happening in Afghanistan is one the dire crisis of women’s rights and a wake-up call for the international community.
It shows how quickly decades of progress have been made for women’s rights can be restored in a few days. UN Women stands with all Afghan women and girls and will continue to strengthen their voices to regain all their rights.”
UN engagement
The United Nations and its partners, including national and international non-governmental organizations, are helping more than 25 million Afghans who depend on humanitarian aid to survive and remain committed to staying and delivering.
While recent exceptions to the ban presented by de facto authorities are opening up space for humanitarians to continue – and in some cases resume – operations, these remain limited in some sectors and activities, the UN statement said on Friday.
The need for effective distribution
The effective delivery of humanitarian aid is based on the principles that require full, safe and unimpeded access for all aid workers, including womensaid Mrs. Mohammed.
The visit to Afghanistan followed a series of high-level consultations on Afghanistan across the Gulf and Asia, the UN announced.
The delegation met with the leadership of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Islamic Development Bank, Afghan women’s groups in the Turkish and Pakistani capitals of Ankara and Islamabad, and a group of ambassadors and special envoys to Afghanistan, based in Doha.
The delegation met with heads of government from the region and religious leaders to advocate for the decisive role and full participation of women and to rally support for the Afghan people, the statement added.
Urgent push for support
Throughout the visits, the crucial role of the UN as a bridge-builder towards finding durable solutions, as well as the urgency to provide life-saving support and sustain effective engagement, led by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, were emphasized. (UNAMA).
The UN high delegation called for intensified efforts to reflect the urgency of the crisis facing Afghan women and girls and stressed the importance of a unified response from the international community.
The UN reported that the proposal to hold an international conference on women and girls in the Muslim world, during March this year, was also discussed and agreed in principle.
