PC MLA says “pump the brakes” on dip replacement

The morning after a heated and angry public meeting about the Higgs government’s plan to replace French immersion, a Progressive Conservative MLA called on the province to “pump the brakes” on the plan.

Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West MLA Andrea Anderson-Mason says she shares the concerns expressed at a public meeting Thursday night in Moncton.

“I’m extremely concerned about the timing and how much more our teachers can afford,” Anderson-Mason told education officials during a meeting of the Legislature’s public accounts committee on Friday.

During that meeting, the Department of Education’s deputy minister for anglophone schools, John McLaughlin, suggested the province could change course to a 50-50 English-French instructional model for all anglophone students.

“The consultation ends on February 3 and then a decision will be made whether to continue with this model or something else,” he told the legislature’s public accounts committee.

“I want to be clear that this is a proposal.”

People lined the lobby and down the stairs at the Delta Beausejour Hotel in Moncton Thursday evening to attend the in-person consultation. The meeting became heated at times. (Maeve McFadden/CBC)

Anderson-Mason says she fears the change would be disruptive at the same time that teachers in the English system are set to roll out a promising new method of teaching reading skills.

“I’m very passionate about making sure we get our literacy right in the province of New Brunswick before we get involved with anything else,” she told McLaughlin.

She went on to get into a fight with reporters.

“Put the brakes on. We just put this new literacy program in place. So now to cut it to say we’re going to spend half the day in French and half the day in English, I’m worried that they haven’t take enough time to address this issue”.

She pointed out that a recent 2021 assessment found that only 59.5 percent of 4th graders were reading at the appropriate level.

“We’re going to put even more pressure on these educators. We’ve finally found a way to successfully teach kids how to read, and now we’re going to cut the program by cutting their days in half.”

Anderson-Mason said she was “not surprised at all” by the concerns and criticism raised by an angry crowd of more than 300 people at the department’s public consultation session in Moncton Thursday night.

John McLaughlin, the Department of Education’s deputy minister for anglophone schools, suggested the province could change course to plan for a 50-50 English-French learning model for all anglophone students. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

McLaughlin called the consultations so far “robust” and said the teachers at the Moncton meeting were “very honest about their beliefs, and that’s all very important information for us.

“The last few weeks have been quite revealing and instructive for all of us,” he added. “We have this goal, we have this framework. We’re hearing now what the concerns are. A lot of the concerns we knew before. They’re much clearer now.”

Two more public hearings are scheduled for next week in Fredericton and Saint John, and two more virtual hearings will take place the week after that.

The new model will replace the French immersion program with a system of learning French as a second language for all English-speaking students.

Kindergarten and first graders will begin the program this fall, with immersion phasing out year by year.

From Kindergarten through 5th grade, all students will spend half the school day in “exploratory learning” of French.

This is less French than what is offered in immersion, but significantly more than what is now taught to non-immersion Anglophone students.

The goal is for all graduates to have at least a conversational level of French and to end the phenomenon of “broadcasting,” in which students with learning challenges tend to end up crammed into non-immersion classes.

Anyone happy?

Anderson-Mason told reporters that she has heard from some parents who are upset that their children will be taking less French, and from others who don’t want their children to learn French at all.

“I’m not hearing a lot of people in between saying, ‘This is great.’ In fact, I’m hearing very little about it,” she said.

Opposition MPs and other critics have warned there may not be enough teachers by autumn to roll out the new syllabus.

Forty per cent of teachers now teaching French as a second language do not have the appropriate level of proficiency in the language, the committee was told on Friday.

The change was originally supposed to happen in September 2024, but last fall Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said it would happen this fall.

McLaughlin told deputies the change in timeline did not come from the department.

“There has been a government decision to change that.”

He said the department believes the time frame is reasonable “but we also need to make sure our schools and our teachers think it’s reasonable and that parents think it’s reasonable.”