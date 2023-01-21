Why biodiversity matters and what the world is doing about it | CU Boulder Today

On December 19, more than 190 countries, excluding the US and the Holy See, signed an agreement to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030 and to take 22 other measures to reduce global loss of biodiversity this decade.

The agreement, signed at the 15th annual Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention in Montreal, is a particularly influential one, said Mara Goldman, an associate professor in the Department of Geography who specializes in conservation. biodiversity, indigenous knowledge. and global development.

They came together to redesign a new biodiversity conservation framework for beyond 2020, after there had been a global failure to meet any of the previous targets that had been set for biodiversity protection, she said. It is a great achievement not only for biodiversity conservation, but also for human rights.

CU Boulder Today spoke with Goldman about biodiversity conservation, what happened at COP15 and how people around the world are part of the solution.

Why is biodiversity important?

We often think of biodiversity in terms of species: We need to save the rainforest because of all the different kinds of plants and animals there, and there might be a cure for cancer, for example, in a plant species that we don’t even know about. we have yet to find out. . There is also diversity at the genetic level, within a species. Through modern agricultural practices, for example, we have lost much of the diversity in species such as corn and potatoes, which then reduces the ability of these particular plants to cope with climate change, insects or other threats. Low genetic diversity also puts wild populations at risk. If you have a small population of lions, for example, and they aren’t genetically very diverse, a disease can emerge and wipe out that entire population. The same thing happens at the landscape or ecosystem level on our planet. It is not healthy to have only forests. We also need alpine pastures and all other ecosystems.

Do threats to biodiversity and climate change overlap?

Climate change will pose a major threat to the planet, to individuals and to communities, and it is the same with biodiversity. They are interconnected. Diversity, at every level, contributes to the ability of species, populations, individuals, communities to respond to change. It is impossible to imagine a world without diversity: Everything from the food we eat, the water we drink and the survival of the planet depends on stopping and reversing the loss of biodiversity, which was the goal of the last COP15.

Why was the last biodiversity COP so timely?

It was important because there is now a recognition that biodiversity loss is happening at an extreme rate, something on a planetary scale that we haven’t seen since the extinction of the dinosaurs. People call it a mass extinction.

There was also a recognition of the historical and ongoing mistreatment and human rights concerns of indigenous and local communities in the name of conservation.

What was achieved at COP15?

A major achievement was the 30 by 30 target. It is a promise and a push by scientists to protect 30% of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030. It is also controversial because indigenous communities feared and remain fearful that the achievement of this purpose would violate their rights. So another important achievement, not only for human rights, but for biodiversity conservation, is the recognition of the knowledge and rights of indigenous and local communities, including their territorial rights within the 30 by 30 target.

There is also what is called the second 30 to 30, which are the finances involved. Similar to the most recent climate change COP (COP27 in Egypt), one of the big achievements of COP15 was a pledge of money: $30 billion for developing countries by 2030 to help them achieve these goals.

Another objective recognizes gender as an important issue. What role does it play?

In the run-up to COP15, I was working with a group of women academics and activists to push for a specific target on gender, because research shows that women and girls tend to be most affected by the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss. . Women and girls are often responsible for collecting water, managing fisheries, managing small reserves, etc. And yet, they are often excluded from conversations about biodiversity protection and management. So women’s needs and concerns are not included in the conversation, and we also miss out on all the knowledge they have, which is often quite different from the knowledge men have, because of the different roles and responsibilities that often occur along gender lines. . So it’s really exciting that there is actually a gender target now as a result of COP15.

How are indigenous communities crucial to the success of biodiversity conservation?

Recently, much research has been done, including a scientific study which is now also claimed by the UN, which shows that the highest levels of biodiversity on the planet exist in lands that are occupied and managed by indigenous communities. Indigenous communities often have different knowledge, different ways of interacting with what we call nature, that can be incredibly useful in redefining our relationship with nature, but they often lack the legal recognition to do so.

What is the biggest challenge for biodiversity conservation going forward?

The biggest challenge is that equal participation from communities around the world is needed to reach the 30 by 30 target. Conservation often happens in ways that bring women to the table, bring indigenous communities to the table, and bring local communities to the table, but not it changes the way the table is structured. Those in power do not change the power dynamics at the table. Sometimes indigenous and local communities, and women, are brought to the table at the end to give their agreement only.

Conservation of biodiversity depends on cultural diversity. Recognition of indigenous rights and knowledge and the inclusion of women is not an add-on. It should be fully part of the process. So how do we create new systems? If this challenge can be met, then there is real promise that we can protect both biodiversity and indigenous rights and knowledge.