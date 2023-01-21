As Kishida meets with Biden, what is the state of the US-Japan alliance?

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas’ first visit to Washington as leader on January 13, 2023 marked a major transformation in the US-Japan alliance. Japan’s new security reforms and Tokyo’s proactive response to the crisis in Ukraine have been warmly welcomed in Washington. They underscore a Japan more determined to strengthen its defense capabilities and contribute to regional deterrence, and reveal new potential to leverage bilateral partnership to address serious challenges to the international order.

Not surprisingly, US-Japan relations moved at a rapid pace in the weeks and days leading up to the Japanese leader’s arrival, with major policy announcements and bilateral agreements. In late 2022, the Japanese government revised its National Security Strategy (NSS), National Defense Strategy, and Defense Construction Program. A major pledge ran through the revised strategic documents: that Tokyo is ready to marshal its comprehensive national power to meet challenges arising from the toughest security environment in 70 years.

At the beginning of the new year, Yasutoshi Nishimura, head of Japan’s Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry, traveled to Washington to sign the agreement. to strengthen cooperation in the field of cyber security with the US Department of Homeland Security and to collaborate on eradicating forced labor from global supply chains with the US Trade Representative. Just two weeks before Kishida’s arrival, the Security Consultative Committee (2+2 foreign and defense ministers) issued a joint statement valuing a modernized alliance adapted to the current era of strategic competition and ready to step up to implement a joint commitment to integrated deterrence. A week of high-level U.S.-Japan diplomacy yielded commitments to improve the allied defense posture in Japan’s southwestern islands and cultivate a the US Navy’s most agile coastal regiment in Okinawa. It also expanded Article 5 of the security treaty to apply to the US defense commitments in space and strengthened the bilateral partnership space exploration. Agreements made in Defense Research and Development and supply chain security also.

To top it all off, the Biden-Kishida joint statement immediately following the summit noted not only that the security alliance has never been stronger, but that powerful allies oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or compulsion, everywhere in the world, (my emphasis). This represents an ongoing and visible transformation: While bilateral security commitments remain the anchor of this partnership, the United States and Japan increasingly view the alliance as an instrument to project their combined influence to promote stability and governance. of law in a troubled international system. This includes efforts to maintain peace in the diplomatically troubled waters of the Taiwan Strait. The blow to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dramatically expanded the geographic boundaries of US-Japan strategic coordination, as Tokyo was among the first to publicly condemn the violence and join the international coalition to punish Putin’s war of aggression. Ukraine left an indelible mark on the Japanese public mind and on its government during the very year when the country’s overall security and defense policies were under review. It filled a strong awareness that only nations prepared to defend themselves can expect to garner broad and lasting international support.

The Biden-Kishida summit reaffirmed the strategic convergence between the two nations. The specter of three revisionist powers has helped focus their agenda: North Korea’s missile and nuclear threats; China uses coercion, not international law, to advance broad territorial claims; and full-scale Russian warfare in Europe. However, Japan’s response to the unfavorable international environment stands out. Of America’s allies in Asia, Tokyo has been the most willing to do so explicitly call the Chinese behavior that undermines the rules-based order, and the newly revised National Security Strategy went further, naming China as Japan’s greatest strategic challenge. A key objective for Kishida in coming to Washington at this time was to explain, and win support from Japan’s key ally, how his administration intends to operationalize a much more ambitious strategic agenda for defense, diplomacy and development.

Not surprisingly, the bilateral talks focused on defence. Under Kishida, Japan has lifted the decades-old informal ceiling on defense spending at 1% of GDP. Instead, in the next five years, Japanese defense spending will target 2% both by revising what can be included in the defense budget (eg coast guard operations and critical infrastructure protection) and through an expansion of basic defense spending. 50% a significant increase. A key innovation in the new NSS was Japan’s adoption of counter-offensive capabilities, providing for the first time in the postwar era the authorization for its Self-Defense Forces to respond to an attack by striking deep into enemy territory. . The bar for the use of force remains high. Japan’s survival must be at stake, there must be no other means of response, and only the minimum use of force can be used. But Japan’s ability to use a spear to defend itself will strengthen deterrence and transform the alliance. American intelligence and reconnaissance support will be essential to the success of a Japanese missile counterattack. Most importantly, greater integration of command and control structures will be required as Japanese power design capabilities grow. This has not yet happened and will be a real test for the modernization of the alliance.

Given the novelty and strategic implications of Japan’s security reforms, they received top billing in the assessment of the Biden-Kishida summit. But other equally important priorities emerged in Kishidas’ policy speech at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). First, Japan’s improved defense posture will arise more proactive diplomacy in ways that make Japan a more valuable ally for the United States. Kishidas’ trip to Washington was part of a G-7 tour of visits to the five member countries in preparation for Japan to host the G-7 leaders’ summit in May. The G-7 has emerged renewed from its response to the crisis in Ukraine, and Japan’s engagement with Europe has reached new heights. Last year, Kishida was the first Japanese prime minister to attend a NATO summit. On his diplomatic tour this month, Japan and Great Britain reached a landmark mutual access agreement to facilitate troop deployments for joint training and exercises, augmenting Japan’s network of defense partnerships. In his speech at SAIS, the prime minister provided a strong diplomatic push in Japan’s neighborhood with an updated free and open Indo-Pacific policy and a special summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations later in the year and greater assurances by his administrations to resolve bilateral issues with South Korea in the near term. These will be the new metrics by which the success of Japanese diplomatic outreach will be measured in this new political era following Shinzo Abe’s presidency.

The visiting prime minister was keen to appeal to the Global South, driving home the message that differing values ​​do not obscure the common goal of upholding a world order based on rules, not bare power. But to earn their trust, Japan and others must meet emerging world priorities on food and energy security, debt sustainability and health care. The question for like-minded countries is whether they can achieve economic development and engagement. And so Kishida delivered an important message to an audience of one: a call for the United States to return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) project. Kishida noted that even a successful Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will fail to meet regional demands for comprehensive economic engagement. This warning is certainly not new. Japanese officials have delivered it repeatedly, and American counterparts think they’ve heard it ad nauseum. But the fact remains that trade liberalization is the one area where the United States and Japan have not been able to move in sync. Their closer alignment in defense and diplomacy only makes this contrast more pronounced. The context of Kishida’s TPP request matters, for here is a leader who has overcome a long-standing political taboo (expanding defense spending), asking his counterpart to unlock the opportunities that would follow from accomplishing a similar feat. (business leadership update).

This new chapter in US-Japan relations has just begun. The hard work of developing a more effective command and control structure and planning for an effective division of labor among allies to address regional contingencies still lies ahead. A shared determination to meet the growing challenges that authoritarian powers pose to the rules-based system does not solve the myriad complications of a coordinated approach going forward. One such case is the technological competition with China. Notably, there was no word during Kishida’s visit about Tokyo’s willingness to strengthen export controls in China to emulate the new US restrictive approach. And Kishida noted that maintaining an open free trade system remains the last frontier in the US-Japan alliance.