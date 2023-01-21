Driving examiners and vehicle testers taking part in Civil Service strike action: 1 February 2023

Some driver and vehicle standards agencies ( DVSA ) personnel who are members of the Public and Commercial Services ( PC ) unions are planning to take strike action on February 1, 2023.

The strike action is part of the national industrial action by PC union on pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy conditions.

What services may be affected

Strike action can affect:

driving tests and motorcycle tests

approved driving instructor ( DO YOU KNOW ) and motorcycle instructor tests and checks

MOT tester demonstration tests (these are special tests for people who qualify as MOT testers)

DVSA customer service center

The strike action will not affect:

theoretical tests

MOT for cars, vans and motorbikes

Driving tests with private test providers

Your test will not be affected by the penalty action if you are taking it with a private test provider. This includes some:

Driving tests, motorcycle tests and instructor tests and checks

Not all examiners are PC members, and even if they are, they can choose not to go on strike.

However, if you wish, you can change the test to another date.

You must give at least 3 clear business days notice to change the test date, or you will have to pay again.

What to do if you fail your driving test

You must go to your driving test appointment as scheduled if it is on the strike action date, unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go.

DVSA will call you to tell you what to do if you are taking an instructor test including:

DO YOU KNOW part 2 (driving skills) tests

part 2 (driving skills) tests
part 3 (learning ability) tests

part 3 (learning ability) tests DO YOU KNOW standards controls

You will forfeit your test fee if you miss your appointment and will need to reschedule your test yourself.

If your driving test cannot continue

DVSA will automatically reschedule your driving test for you if it cannot proceed due to strike action.

The new details will be sent to you within 5 to 10 working days. You do not need to contact DVSA .

You will also be able to claim out of pocket expenses.

If your instructor has booked your motorcycle or professional driving test, the DVSA will refund your instructor instead. Your trainer will need to book a new appointment for you.

How to claim out-of-pocket expenses for a canceled driving test

You can claim out-of-pocket expenses if your test is cancelled. You must have appeared for your test to be able to do this.

The application form and guidance tell you what you can apply for.

Claim out-of-pocket expenses for a canceled driving test.

MOT for cars, vans and motorbikes

MOTs for cars, vans and motorbikes are not affected by the strike action. They will be developed according to the plan.

Services for MOT testers

If you are an MOT tester with an MOT demo test booked on the dates of the strike action, you must go back for your appointment unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go.

Not all vehicle examiners are PC union members, and even if they are, they may choose not to go on strike.

DVSA will automatically reschedule your demo test if it cannot continue due to crash action.

MOT for HGVs buses and trailers

You must go to your vehicle test appointment as scheduled if it is on the date of the strike action.

DVSA does not expect strike action to affect MOT for heavy goods vehicles ( HGVs ), buses and trailers, but it won’t be known for sure until the strike action takes place.

Not all DVSA the staff are PC union members, and even if they are, they may choose not to go on strike.

If your MOT cannot proceed

You will need to book another appointment with an MOT center if your test cannot go ahead due to strike action.

Find an MOT center for HGVs buses and trailers.

TELL DVSA if you cannot book a new test if both of these apply to you:

you have contacted your local test centers and have not been able to book a test

Your MOT expires this month or has already expired

Report that you cannot reserve one HGV bus or trailer MOT.

If you manage an ATF

Contact your network business manager if a vehicle standards assessor has not followed your site within 15 minutes of the scheduled start time.

Vehicle approval tests

You must go to your vehicle approval test appointment as scheduled if it is on the strike action date, unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go.

Not all specialist vehicle standards assessors are PC union members, and even if they are, they may choose not to go on strike.

If your vehicle’s approval test cannot proceed DVSA will automatically reschedule the vehicle approval test for you if it cannot proceed due to strike action

The new details will be sent to you. You do not need to contact DVSA .

DVSA customer service center

DVSA The customer service center may also be affected by strike action.

The Customer Service Center will close at 4pm on Wednesday 1 February 2023.