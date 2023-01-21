Foreign Policy’s weekly international news quiz















People arrive at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2018. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images Recent years have brought historic challenges for multinational companies. Nationalism and protectionism were already on the rise when COVID-19 shut down global supply chains. Then Russian…Show moresia invaded Ukraine and businesses around the world were faced with a decision whether to withdraw from the Russian market. It raises a number of questions: In a fractured world, how do companies with large global footprints decide which side to choose? How does the industry define its values? And what happens if the United States and China continue down the path of disengagement? FP Ravi Agrawal sat down with industry leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss how businesses can build resilience amid a turbulent geopolitical era. Panelists included Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International; Carmine Di Sibio, CEO of Ernst & Young; Mathias Miedreich, CEO of Umicore; and Lubna S. Olayan, chairman of the executive committee of Olayan Financing Company. Watch the full interview for insights into how the industry thinks about deglobalization, the US-China rivalry, the war in Ukraine and much more. Or read a transcribed Q&A here. Also this week in Davos, Ravi brought together four business leaders from the energy sector to examine how digital technologies and data can help reduce carbon emissions in energy industries. Speakers included Boston Consulting Group CEO Christoph Schweizer, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark, Schneider Electric CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire and Dr. Katharina Beumelburg of SLB. See the full discussion here.











CARSON, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: An aerial view shows the Los Angeles refinery of Marathon Petroleum Corp, the state’s largest gasoline producer, as oil prices plummeted as the coronavirus pandemic spread on April 22, 2020 in Carson, California. Crude oil prices fell into negative territory for the first time on April 20 with millions of barrels sitting idle after travel restrictions and widespread social distancing measures caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but decimated global energy demand. . Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the environmental movement’s annual celebration. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Last August, when the United States passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), commentators celebrated the fact that the world’s largest economy would reduce its carbon emissions and…Show mored provide massive tax credits for programs that invest in clean energy. However, it only took a while for complaints to appear. European and Asian leaders began calling the IRA unfair and protectionist competition. Jonathan Pershing, once the No. 2 global climate envoy in the Biden administration, joined FP Editor-in-Chief Ravi Agrawal to discuss Washington’s climate policy and how it is being viewed around the world. The two also discussed climate cooperation with China, the road to COP28 and much more.









A Panzerhaubitze 2000 tank howitzer fires during a mission in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July 2022. Julia Kochetova photo Remember the saying that generals always fight the last war? Recently, we at FP have been asking ourselves: What can Russia’s war in Ukraine teach the world moving forward? What have we learned so p…Show moreand how can we apply those lessons to ensure we don’t sleepwalk into another war? The FPs Winter 2023 print issue gathers 12 experts to help us answer these questions. Watch FP Ravi Agrawal in conversation with two of the magazine’s cover contributors, Anne-Marie Slaughter and retired General David Petraeus, as they reflect on what surprised them and how to prevent future wars.

