With 90% institutional ownership, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is a favorite among the big guns
A Look at Baxter International Inc. ShareholdersNYSE:BAX) can tell us which group is the strongest. With 90% of the shares, institutions own the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group will gain more (or lose more) from their investment in the company.
Because institutional owners have a large pool of resources and liquidity, their investment decisions tend to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, having a significant amount of institutional money invested in a company is often considered a desirable trait.
Let’s take a closer look to see what different types of shareholders can tell us about Baxter International.
What does Institutional Ownership tell us about Baxter International?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the domestic market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indexes.
We can see that Baxter International has institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company’s stock. This suggests some credibility among professional investors. But we cannot rely on this fact alone, as institutions sometimes make bad investments, as everyone does. When many institutions own a stock, there is always the risk that they are in a “crowded trade.” When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties can compete to sell the shares quickly. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Baxter International’s historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.
Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half of the company, so they can wield significant power. We note that hedge funds do not have a significant investment in Baxter International. Our data shows that Wellington Management Group LLP is the largest shareholder with 12% of the shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of the common stock and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 8.2% of the company’s shares.
Looking at the shareholder register, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority ownership interest.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiment to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a fair number of analysts covering the stock, so it may be helpful to find out their total outlook for the future.
Internally owned by Baxter International
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and varies between jurisdictions. Our data reflects insiders, capturing board members at least. Management is ultimately accountable to the board. However, it is not unusual for managers to be members of the executive board, especially if they are founders or CEOs.
Most consider insider ownership to be positive because it can indicate that the board is well connected to other shareholders. However, in some cases too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data shows that insiders own less than 1% of Baxter International Inc.. Given that it is a large company, we would expect insiders to own only a small percentage of it. But it is worth noting that they own shares worth 46 million dollars. In this kind of situation, it can be more interesting see if those insiders bought or sold.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold 10% of the shares in Baxter International. This size of ownership, although significant, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Next steps:
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups that own shares in a company. But to better understand Baxter International, we need to consider many other factors. Consider, for example, the ever-present specter of investment risk. We have identified 2 warning signs with Baxter International (at least 1 which is a bit uncomfortable) and understanding them should be part of your investment process.
NB: The figures in this article are calculated using data for the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month of the financial statement date. This may not be consistent with the full year annual report figures.
Valuation is complex, but we’re helping to make it simple.
Valuation is complex, but we're helping to make it simple.
This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account your financial objectives or situation. We aim to bring you focused long-term analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not include the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.
