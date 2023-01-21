Amnesty International signs statement calling for international controls to combat trade in instruments of torture

More than 30 international organizations have joined forces to call for an international treaty to control the trade in instruments of torture used to suppress peaceful protests and the abuse of prisoners around the world.

In one declaration signed in London, organizations including Amnesty International called for a treaty to ban the manufacture and trade of inherently abusive devices, such as spiked batons and body-worn electric shock devices, and to introduce rights-based controls man trades in more standard law enforcement equipment, such as pepper spray, rubber bullets and handcuffs.

These facilities are often used to commit acts of torture or other ill-treatment, which are categorically prohibited under international law.

For too long, states have ignored the trade in instruments of torture, allowing companies around the world to profit from human pain and misery. All states have a responsibility to act decisively to bring this trade under control. This declaration is an important step towards an international treaty, said Verity Coyle, Amnesty International’s Adviser on Law and Policy.

Equipment such as tear gas, rubber bullets, batons and restraints have been used to intimidate, suppress and punish protesters, human rights defenders and others during police control of demonstrations and in places of detention in all regions , last years.

The trade in instruments of torture is currently out of control. It is a global problem that requires a global response. Dr Michael Crowley, from the Omega Research Foundation

Thousands of protesters have suffered eye injuries from the reckless use of rubber bullets, while others have been hit by tear gas grenades, doused in excessive amounts of chemical irritants, beaten with batons or forced into stressful positions by limitations.

Despite this, there are currently no global human rights-related controls on the trade in law enforcement equipment. However, the UN General Assembly now has a historic opportunity to vote to start negotiations on a treaty.

Dr Simon Adams, President and Chief Executive at the Center for Victims of Torture said: I meet survivors of torture all over the world. I see the scars and consequences of a climate of impunity that allows merchants to freely sell instruments of torture on the global market. A torture-free trade treaty can prevent torture by regulating and prohibiting the sale of goods used to cause unimaginable suffering.

The push for a torture-free trade treaty follows the adoption of the global Arms Trade Treaty by an overwhelming majority of states in 2013, which also converted a range of national and regional laws and regulations into global controls aimed at stopping transfers that fueled serious violation. of international human rights and humanitarian law.

Some of the signatories to the statement said they had worked with torture victims blinded by rubber bullets, knew pregnant women who had miscarriages after being exposed to tear gas, people permanently disfigured after beatings with batons and survivors who were traumatized for life. .

Alex Kigoye, program manager at the African Center for Torture Treatment and Rehabilitation, said: Torture destroys people’s dignity and personality. It has severe effects on people and society, and a treaty would play an enormous role in ensuring that we maintain human dignity.

Dr Michael Crowley, of the Omega Research Foundation, said the international nature of trade required a multilateral response.

Omega’s research into the torture trade has shown that it is currently out of control. It is a global problem that requires a global response. Through the current UN process, we now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring this trade under control.

Fatia Maulidiyanti, coordinator with the pan-Asian human rights group Kontras, said restrictions on the tear gas trade were urgently needed.

An investigation found that the use of tear gas by police inside the Kanjuruhan football stadium in Indonesia’s East Java in October 2022 was the main factor in inciting a riot in which 132 people died in one of the world’s worst sporting event disasters.

Lucila Santos of the International Network for Civil Liberties (INCLO) said: A torture-free trade treaty could take inherently abusive weapons out of circulation and help prevent human rights violations taking place on the streets in the context of protests. Without strong international trade controls based on human rights, protesters across Latin America will continue to suffer severe physical and psychological trauma.