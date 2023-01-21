Multilingualist works for international religious freedom – Hamilton Lugar School News





Keely Baking, Indiana University Hamilton Lugar School alumna, is now an Oversight Policy Analyst at the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. As an analyst on the research team, Bakkens’ job is to monitor and document the conditions of religious freedom in her regions of expertise: Central Asia, the Caucasus and Turkey. Bakken majored in International Studies and Spanish before earning a Master of Arts Central Eurasian Studies from the IU Hamilton Lugar School and a Master of Public Affairs degree from IU O’Neill School. I have a regional portfolio and am responsible for my organizations working in Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and recently Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine, said Bakken. Speaking several languages ​​spoken in those countries was a big plus in their decision to hire me. As an IU student, Bakken received extensive language training at the Hamilton Lugar School, supported by three Foreign languages ​​and area studies (FLAS) scholarship. FLAS Scholarships are generous awards from the United States Department of Education to support the study of languages ​​of critical interest to the United States. FLAS awards funded Bakkens language study in Russian, Uzbek and Tatar, as well as coursework in the Central Eurasian Studies Master’s program. Bakken now uses her language skills regularly to conduct research, interacting with foreign government officials, human rights activists and representatives of religious communities. Each year we produce reports and make recommendations to the US government, meaning the White House, the State Department and the US Congress, about steps or policies that the US government can take to improve people’s ability to practice their religion or beliefs, she explained. She described Foreign languages ​​and area studies (FLAS) scholarships as invaluable in helping her achieve her career goal. The FLAS awards were the only way I would have been able to finance my master’s programs, and they fully supported my graduate-level academic work, Bakken said. For the position I’m in now, you generally need a graduate level degree. I am a strong advocate for FLAS awards and always recommend that people I know who are interested in grad school apply. Bakken used one of her FLAS awards to study Tatar in IU Language Seminar. It allowed me to focus entirely on studying the language for the summer, she explained. Because I usually worked part-time during the semester, it was nice to have that time between semesters to just focus on language study with other students in the same program. The Bakkens FLAS scholarships also opened the door to other opportunities. She has received a Fulbright Award to Russia, a Boren Fellowship in Turkey, and scholarships from the American Councils on International Education to study Tatar and Russian. In addition to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Bakken worked at the US State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom, where she served as a Foreign Affairs Officer covering Russia, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, among other parts of other parts of Europe. Before joining the federal government, she was a Program Officer at the American Councils on International Education and volunteered at Small Projects Istanbul, a Turkish NGO that provides educational opportunities for refugees. Bakken said she is grateful for a career that allows her to engage with foreign governments to find ways to improve people’s rights and the lived experience in their counties. FLAS Scholarships are awarded by the United States Department of Education’s Title VI program to support undergraduate and graduate students in the study of languages ​​considered critical to the U.S. In 2022, Indiana University was awarded $17.7 million from the Title VI program VI, the highest total amount awarded to any university. Of the total, $8.6 million will be awarded directly to students through FLAS Scholarships. All Indiana University students are eligible to apply for FLAS funding (hls.iu.edu/speak) until January 30, 2023 for summer 2023 and academic year 2023-24.

