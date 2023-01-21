AINsight: Don’t shoot Messenger

Every week, my tPA colleagues and I find ourselves in the role of agent of change. Especially when we hear from corporate HR representative, calling us to tell us they lost a pilot and needed to hire a replacement. In many cases, these conversations involve a pilot who has left for higher compensation and a better work/life balance that includes hard days off.

So let me set the scene for this very common occurrence: the HR The rep knows that their company’s compensation package is well below the market rate. And they often fly smaller or older aircraft based in a small aviation market. This usually means that it will take time and money to recruit and move someone to that market.

This is when one of us puts on our change agent hat and starts the difficult please don’t shoot the messenger conversation. As their partner, we work to bring clarity to the current employment environment, where it is nearly impossible to retain pilots and maintenance personnel if the compensation and schedule are not competitive. Without these two key elements, it is almost guaranteed to create a domino effect.

Then share well with HR rep that if they’re losing people for a combination of reasons, it has to be more than just a one stop fix. Things need to change across the department. They cannot successfully recruit and fulfill their requirements unless they are an employer of choice.

Employer of Choice

And this often brings us to the question: what makes an aviation organization desirable? How do companies actually become employers of choice?

At least in part, it means creating and maintaining a good balance between compensation and life, and that means carefully including hard days off, which requires solid leadership. The goal, of course, is to foster a stable environment in which employees, recognizing that their company leaders are true leaders, become ardent and enthusiastic followers. And they would never think of leaving.

cORPORATE HR partners are smart. They know that if they raise the compensation rate for the next hire, then it will create internal equity issues. Typically, the entire department probably needs to be reset, and quickly.

But we all understand that this kind of change is generally slow to happen unless it happens at the top of the company. And, in the meantime, with every aviation professional they lose, it will cost them much more.

After all, when hiring new talent, you need to factor in the cost of getting a type rating if you can even schedule a class. Plus, there’s the cost of relocating the employee. Not to mention the internal costs of the organization, such as

Most flight departments in smaller cities often support the main employer in the region. They likely never have to pay top dollar, and there are often local pilots who wish to remain local. Like others in their family, they want to work for the region’s top employers. But today, major airlines are recruiting them with flexible jobs, such as other flight departments on the ground.

This brings us to the realization that, no matter where you are, it’s essential to strike that all-important life balance. And it needs to happen now before another pilot quits. Furthermore, it will likely mean that compensation should be increased at the same time. Increasing cost and headcount at the same time is certainly a tough sell, but I promise it will cost more if you don’t.

to which HR The representative asks, Well, how can I do that? This is the cart before the horse. We don’t have enough pilots to create a flexible schedule.

The representative understands that they will probably need to hire two people, and I agree. But what about the present? they continue. It can take months to get into another pilot and create the necessary flexibility, and my team needs work/life balance now.

This is when it well suggests that, in the meantime, they can achieve this by hiring contract pilots.

Employment of contract pilots

Most contract pilots are corporate pilots who chose to fly for another organization on their hard days off. Others are full-time contractors taking advantage of the gig economy. It can be very profitable with today’s daily contractor rates, all based on supply versus demand. And this means that the cost to the employer is high due to the fact that the contractor must be secured by a third-party employer with a track record for multiple security and compliance reasons.

When your organization is overtaxed and your team sees their ex-colleague happy in new job duties, important to send the message of change. Make the investment before it’s too late and you’ll lose more staff. I have often suggested that companies hire contractors proactively, not as a last resort.

Contractors can be a quick and temporary solution to what can become a very expensive and long-term problem. And the decision to do so shows any potential employer that you are, indeed, handling the schedule now. Not just a promise that we will when we can.

Have Difficult Conversations

When will the demand for higher compensation go away? This will only happen when airlines have enough pilots and, as a wider aviation industry, we balance life and work. But this is clearly not going to happen overnight.

In fact, I estimate that it will be about six to eight more years to combat all the issues that provoke the compensation and training challenges. Of course, this is assuming relatively normal conditions prevail, absent another traumatic crisis affecting air travel, such as a pandemic or a 9/11-type event.

Now is the time to educate yours HR representatives, business partners and managers responsible for what is really happening. Don’t shy away from difficult conversations. Build your business case using market-based compensation data.

Heck, send them this article as proof that times are changing. Prove to yourself and your organization what it will take to hire an experienced pilot in your aviation market. And face the fact that losing good people will create a domino effect and cost you more than you expected or could afford.