Acquisitions have shaped the filtration and separation market

Ten thousand market niches averaging $10 million each make up the filtration and separation market.1 The most successful filtration and separation companies are market leaders or have strategies to become market leaders in the fields they pursue.

Much of this particular leadership comes from acquisitions. To better understand the market, it is desirable to review the purchase history.

The McIlvaine Company was launched in 1974 to focus on the research and technology of the filtration and separation market. The first exhibition attended was at the 1975 Filtration and Separation Exhibition in London. SCAPA was one of the main exhibitors with a range of filter media. The president of Amafilter was also the chairman of the Filtration Society which was at the center of world filtration activity.

Forty-seven years later, US-based Filtration Group has acquired Amafilter and the company that bought SCAPA’s filtration divisions. MATIV, newly formed by SWM and Neenah, has the unfiltered residue of SCAPA.

Filtration Group is one of the largest filtration companies and certainly the only one that has achieved more than $1 billion in annual revenue by acquiring a large number of small companies.

Andritz has made a completely different choice than SCAPA. It has expanded its filtering activities to over $900 million. This fills three process segments: pulp and paper, hydro and metals.

In these three other segments Andritz offers dryers, burners and other process equipment along with pumps, valves and controls.

His knowledge of the processes allows Andritz to offer solutions including remote O&M.

Alfa Laval, GEA, Mitsubishi, CECO, Danaher and Nederman are also examples of companies offering process solutions.

Much of Parker Hannifin and Filtration Group’s business does not depend on process knowledge

ledge but in overall product quality, delivery, ease of purchase and price. In fact, Parker Hannifin has a group that will supply and replace all filters in a plant, whether they are made by Parker or a competitor.

The market for filters and solutions including all process equipment such as dryers and compressors is $750 billion annually.

The market consists of 75,000 market niches with an average annual revenue of only $10 million. Companies such as Filtration Group and Andritz are market leaders in many countries. Most of the Andritz filter capabilities are the result of acquisitions. All Filtering Group capability is the result of acquisitions.

In many ways Filtration Group resembles a proactive private equity firm.

A number of investors have been involved with Andritz over the years, but it has thrived as an integrated publicly held company leveraging solution synergies. With its Digital Metris solutions and increased service presence, it is maximizing the opportunity for solutions.

Johnson Controls is an example of a company that uses filtration along with HVAC for commercial buildings.

Daikin, one of the world’s largest suppliers of heating and cooling equipment, entered the filtration business with the acquisition of American Air Filter (AAF) and Flanders.

Over the years FASH made efforts to penetrate the process solutions market. It acquired a division of Allis Chalmers that produced taconite pellet plants and used that knowledge to offer coal gasification systems. This effort was unsuccessful and FASH withdrew from the process market.

Parker Hannifin is the market leader in the non-process filtration category, but is also involved in process filtration with the Clarcor and BHA acquisitions.

In retrospect, most new technology has come from small companies that were later acquired by large companies. An exception is Mitsubishi which is the market leader in flue gas desulfurization systems. The air flow through the FGD system in a 1000 MW plant is 3 million cfm. Eight 400,000 CFM scrubbers would be needed. While competitors would build a 1,000-10,000 cfm module in their research labs, Mitsubishi built a full size 400,000 cfm module at a cost of millions of dollars.

Mitsubishi has been very successful, but FGD sellers generally lost huge amounts of money. The problem was that the market was driven by regulation and could quickly fall from $15 billion/

year in only 3 billion dollars.

So one of the lessons is to follow the markets which will have attractive and sustainable growth. Donaldson has entered the biopharmaceutical filter market. Its forte has been in off-road machine air filters and industrial dust collectors. But with two acquisitions it is positioning itself to follow a dynamic market.

