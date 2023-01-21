International
Acquisitions have shaped the filtration and separation market
Ten thousand market niches averaging $10 million each make up the filtration and separation market.1 The most successful filtration and separation companies are market leaders or have strategies to become market leaders in the fields they pursue.
Much of this particular leadership comes from acquisitions. To better understand the market, it is desirable to review the purchase history.
The McIlvaine Company was launched in 1974 to focus on the research and technology of the filtration and separation market. The first exhibition attended was at the 1975 Filtration and Separation Exhibition in London. SCAPA was one of the main exhibitors with a range of filter media. The president of Amafilter was also the chairman of the Filtration Society which was at the center of world filtration activity.
Forty-seven years later, US-based Filtration Group has acquired Amafilter and the company that bought SCAPA’s filtration divisions. MATIV, newly formed by SWM and Neenah, has the unfiltered residue of SCAPA.
Filtration Group is one of the largest filtration companies and certainly the only one that has achieved more than $1 billion in annual revenue by acquiring a large number of small companies.
Andritz has made a completely different choice than SCAPA. It has expanded its filtering activities to over $900 million. This fills three process segments: pulp and paper, hydro and metals.
In these three other segments Andritz offers dryers, burners and other process equipment along with pumps, valves and controls.
His knowledge of the processes allows Andritz to offer solutions including remote O&M.
Alfa Laval, GEA, Mitsubishi, CECO, Danaher and Nederman are also examples of companies offering process solutions.
Much of Parker Hannifin and Filtration Group’s business does not depend on process knowledge
ledge but in overall product quality, delivery, ease of purchase and price. In fact, Parker Hannifin has a group that will supply and replace all filters in a plant, whether they are made by Parker or a competitor.
The market for filters and solutions including all process equipment such as dryers and compressors is $750 billion annually.
The market consists of 75,000 market niches with an average annual revenue of only $10 million. Companies such as Filtration Group and Andritz are market leaders in many countries. Most of the Andritz filter capabilities are the result of acquisitions. All Filtering Group capability is the result of acquisitions.
In many ways Filtration Group resembles a proactive private equity firm.
A number of investors have been involved with Andritz over the years, but it has thrived as an integrated publicly held company leveraging solution synergies. With its Digital Metris solutions and increased service presence, it is maximizing the opportunity for solutions.
Johnson Controls is an example of a company that uses filtration along with HVAC for commercial buildings.
Daikin, one of the world’s largest suppliers of heating and cooling equipment, entered the filtration business with the acquisition of American Air Filter (AAF) and Flanders.
Over the years FASH made efforts to penetrate the process solutions market. It acquired a division of Allis Chalmers that produced taconite pellet plants and used that knowledge to offer coal gasification systems. This effort was unsuccessful and FASH withdrew from the process market.
Parker Hannifin is the market leader in the non-process filtration category, but is also involved in process filtration with the Clarcor and BHA acquisitions.
In retrospect, most new technology has come from small companies that were later acquired by large companies. An exception is Mitsubishi which is the market leader in flue gas desulfurization systems. The air flow through the FGD system in a 1000 MW plant is 3 million cfm. Eight 400,000 CFM scrubbers would be needed. While competitors would build a 1,000-10,000 cfm module in their research labs, Mitsubishi built a full size 400,000 cfm module at a cost of millions of dollars.
Mitsubishi has been very successful, but FGD sellers generally lost huge amounts of money. The problem was that the market was driven by regulation and could quickly fall from $15 billion/
year in only 3 billion dollars.
So one of the lessons is to follow the markets which will have attractive and sustainable growth. Donaldson has entered the biopharmaceutical filter market. Its forte has been in off-road machine air filters and industrial dust collectors. But with two acquisitions it is positioning itself to follow a dynamic market.
1Air, Water, Energy Markets published by The McIlvaine Company.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.filtnews.com/acquisitions-have-shaped-the-filtration-and-separation-market/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 reasons why Xi won’t attack Taiwan anytime soon
- Acquisitions have shaped the filtration and separation market
- Pakistan will progress under Imrans’ leadership, says CM
- Chester Rogers Presents BMF Premiere in Huntsville
- AINsight: Don’t shoot Messenger
- Keir Starmer told Sadiq Khan that there is no case for the UK to rejoin a single market.
- Alexander Zverev speaks about diabetes
- Robert Pattinson wears sparkly skirt at Paris Fashion Week: photos
- Google lays off 12,000 people, says CEO Sundar Pichai’s memo
- Trump to GOP: Hands Off Medicare or Social Security in Debt Ceiling Fight
- Search continues to find missing actor Julian Sands on a California mountain
- Why are investors allowed to deduct stock market losses from their taxes?