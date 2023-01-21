America in decline? The World Thinks Again.

The US has taken the lead convincingly and quite deftly in Ukraine, François Heisbourg, the veteran and often critical French observer of US foreign policy in action, told me. Referring to the same advisers who were dismissed as incompetent in Afghanistan, he said most of them are adults. They are potty trained. it [kind of U.S. response] it has not happened in more than 20 years, since the intervention of the Clinton administration in the Balkans. I went back to a world that people my age know, added Heisbourg, who is in his early 70s.

Another source of American power? Chinese weakness. As Putin’s army crumbled on the battlefield, Xi Jinping mismanaged the Covid response and consolidated one-man rule at his party congress in ways that spooked neighbors and investors. Add in an aging population and slowing growth, and at least with the new Davos consensus, we’re past China’s peak and heading in the other direction. This is not to say that China will not be a risk; his weaknesses could make Xi less predictable and more dangerous. But the once-dominant idea here that China would soon succeed the US as the world’s leading power sounds as ludicrous to Davos ears as the claims of Japanese supremacy in the 1980s, a few years after they were made.

Toughness on China and Europe’s prospects adds to America’s appeal, in particular, to business elites. Here’s a typical sentiment: The U.S., in almost every sector, is the most attractive market, not only in terms of size but also for innovation, Vas Narasimhan, who heads Swiss drugmaker Novartis, the world’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company. with a great presence. in Massachusetts, he told me. As the world worries about a possible recession, another part of the new consensus is that the US would weather it best.

This optimistic view for the USA is not intended to heat patriotic or partisan fires. For one thing, the Davos Consensus is often wrong; not too long ago, this crowd was long on crypto and short on the US

It’s also worth listening to the anxieties. They are as revealing as bullying about America and the state of the world.

In the wake of the Trump era, everyone feels free to doubt the stability of the American system, even if the midterms sent a reassuring message about a return to normality. Most companies and global players know policy paralysis and political polarization. And yet: Whenever an executive complains that members of Congress care more about Fox/MSNBC bookings than dealing with complex legislation, in the same breath, they’ll cite a constitutional order that goes back 250 years before and traditions of rule of law hard to find. in many other countries. Until proven otherwise, perhaps by her own hand, democracy in America is one of the safest bets in the world, they say.

The New Anxiety: America Returns to the World Stage, But What Kind of America?

In terms of multilateralism, through NATO or the UN, and for security in Europe, the Biden administration goes back to another century, not to the Obama era, which began distancing itself from traditional allies (who recoiled because of the pivot to Asia and the red line in Syria. that was not) that Trump continued. But her approach to trade, to an industrial policy that prioritizes American renewal and acquisition, to many eyes in Davos, resembles Trump more than any other president in recent memory.

That continuity is what makes Europeans sound conflicted about the US Inflation Reduction Act, which will push back billions in subsidies to US industry, and a CHIPS Act that seeks to repatriate semiconductor manufacturing, causing concern in Europe. Like the Biden administration’s indifference to the World Trade Organization. Joe Manchin, the lead author of the IRA legislation, felt the backlash himself in Davos, as my colleagues Alex Ward and Suzanne Lynch reported Thursday.

The hope for the Biden administration was that it would be less internal than external, Cecilia Malmstrom, a Swedish politician who has run EU trade policy for the past decade, told a small lunch gathering in Davos. A European leader, speaking in the background at another private meeting, put it more bluntly: The US undermines globalization, the other pillar of American leadership. This may be the biggest strategic mistake in global relations for a long time. For them, this approach is a rebuke to America’s commitment to a global order built on open trade and democratic values, what was once known as the Washington Consensus, which, compared to any shortfall reached at Davos , was held for decades.

If America is going to be strong again and more willing to go it alone, that’s a great thing! said Frances Heisbourg. This is very different from the America of the past. It seems that this will be a century of disorder, and that is very scary.