‘Very traumatizing’: Myles Gray’s family unsure whether to attend April inquest

The family of a man killed during a shootout with Vancouver police seven years ago says they doubt they will participate in an inquest into his death.

Myles Gray, 33, was unarmed when he died in a backyard on the Vancouver-Burnaby border in August 2015. Police were called when he allegedly confronted a homeowner about watering her lawn during a drought.

“It’s going to be absolutely horrible,” Gray’s mother Margie Gray told Global News. “It will be very traumatizing. It will probably take two weeks.”

No charges against officers in the case of Myles Gray who died during the encounter with Vancouver police

Adding insult to injury, Margie said, she learned about the investigation from a local reporter, rather than the BC Investigators Service.

“I wasn’t aware of it and nobody in my family was aware of it, so I was angry,” she said. “It’s just disappointing. There is no communication, zero respect for the family, in fact. Very inconsiderate.”





OPCC reopens investigation into death of Myles Grey



Vancouver police officers who responded held Gray’s hands and feet, punched him, kicked and kneed him, pepper sprayed him and hit him with batons.

His injuries were so severe that no cause of death could be determined. An autopsy showed he suffered a fractured voice box, a ruptured testicle, a broken nose, sternum and eye socket and a dislocated jaw.

Gray’s hands and feet were also bound.

“The coroner told us, ‘Myles’ body speaks for him. His injuries are what will speak for him. But even that, they were like, ‘Oh, it was vague,’ so no, nothing talks about it,” Gray’s sister Melissa Gray said.

BC police ombudsman to investigate officers' actions in death of Myles Grey

“And then we can’t even be there because it’s too traumatizing. So it’s a pretty hopeless situation.”

BC’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Office of Investigation, led a lengthy investigation into the actions of the responding officers, some of whom were also injured in the melee.

However, that investigation was hampered by a lack of cooperation on the part of some officers.

The IIO submitted a report to the BC Prosecution Service to review the charges in 2019, but the Crown declined to press charges, saying only that it could not prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officers committed any wrongdoing in connection with the incident.





No charges filed in 2015 death of Myles Gray



The service said that within 20 minutes of first officers’ arrival, Gray was unconscious, restrained with hand and leg restraints and suffering visible injuries. He went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to prosecutors.

A caller to police on the afternoon of August 13, 2015, described Gray as agitated and agitated.

The only witnesses to the incident were the seven VPD officers at the scene and Gray himself.

“These are the same people who were not willing to cooperate, and we’re going to sit there and listen to what they have to say? My brother isn’t there to speak for himself, so they can just say whatever they want,” Melissa said.

The police watchdog is petitioning to get Vancouver police to cooperate with the investigation

“There are 20 minutes not counted in the deadline. The timeline is very confusing. One of the reasons the Crown couldn’t charge was because of that time frame, they didn’t know who did what and when,” Margie added.

“What they did to Myles is crazy. It’s crazy. So why are they being so defensive?”

While Crown prosecutors did not lay charges, the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner is still conducting its own investigation under the Police Act, which could make findings of misconduct but not criminal liability.

The coroner’s inquest — which is mandatory under BC law whenever someone dies in an interaction with police — is designed only to determine the facts surrounding Gray’s death and cannot find fault.

The inquest is scheduled to begin on April 17. The list of witnesses has not yet been published.

— with file from the Canadian press