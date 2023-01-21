International
Researchers find that to achieve long-term sustainability, urban systems must address social justice and equity
Inclusion and understanding of past policies and their effects on underserved and marginalized communities should be part of urban planning, design and public policy efforts for cities.
Inclusion and understanding of past policies and their effects on underserved and marginalized communities should be part of urban planning, design and public policy efforts for cities.
An international coalition of researchers led by Georgia Tech has determined that advances and innovations in urban design and research must involve serious analysis and collaboration with scientists, public policy experts, local leaders and citizens. To address the environmental issues and infrastructure challenges facing cities, the coalition identified three key focus areas with research priorities for long-term urban sustainability and sustainability. These focus areas should be components of any urban planning, design and sustainability initiative.
The researchers found that key areas of focus included social justice and equity, circularity and a concept called digital twins. The team of 13 co-authors and researchers based in the US, Asia and Europe also provided guidance and future research directions on how to address these focus areas. They detailed theirsdiscoveryINJournal of Industrial Ecologypublished in January 2023.
Climate change has certainly increased the amount and intensity of extreme weather events, and because of this, our decision-making today is critical to how our economy and our daily lives can function, saidJoe F. Bozeman IIIlead author and an assistant professor at Georgia TechsSchool of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He is also the director of TechsSocial Equity and Environmental Engineering Laboratory. Our quality of life can be negatively affected if we don’t make good decisions today.
Three main areas of focus to achieve urban sustainability
First, the researchers’ main area of focus, justice and equity, addresses innovations and trends that disproportionately benefit middle- and high-income communities. Trends like IoT, smart cities and the urban green movement are part of a wider push by cities to become more sustainable and resilient. But communities of color and low-income neighborhoods, the same areas often home to environmental pollution, infrastructure challenges and other risks, have often been overlooked.
The researchers’ findings showed a consistent trend with marginalized communities in several countries, including Canada, the Netherlands, India and South Africa. They call for mandatory equity analyses, which include the experiences and perspectives of these marginalized communities, and, most importantly, ensure that members of these communities are actively engaged in decision-making processes.
Planning, professionals and community interest groups, the researchers write in the paper, must recognize that working together brings cities closer to harmonizing the technological and social dimensions of sustainability.
The second focus area, the circular, addresses resource consumption of basic goods including food, water and energy; waste and the emissions they generate; and opportunities to increase conservation of these resources by increasing efficiency.
What we mean by circular is the grassroots efforts of reusing, reproducing and recycling throughout the urban system, which not only includes cities and resource areas within those cities, but also the rural communities that supply and receive resources from those urban centers, said Bozeman. The idea is in line with the concept of the circular economy, which addresses the need to move away from the resource-consuming and unsustainable cycle of acquisition, production and disposal.
Instead, the researchers argue, cities should look for ways to improve efficiency and maximize the use of local resources. This has potential benefits not only for urban areas but also for rural communities. One example, Bozeman said, is the Life Building Center in Atlanta. He takes old building equipment and sells it locally for reuse.
In doing so, they are in the beginning stages of creating an economic system, a regional engine where we share resources between cities and rural areas, he said. We can begin to create an economic framework, not only where both parties can make money and get what they need, but something that can become a sustainable economic engine without having to rely on the economic pressures of a other country or of another country of import or export.
To strengthen circulation and make it stronger, researchers call for broader metrics beyond measuring recycling rates and zero-waste efforts to include other parts of the supply chain that can provide insights and solutions. News.
The third focus area, digital twins, addresses the development of automated technologies in smart buildings and infrastructure, such as traffic lights to respond to weather and other environmental factors.
Let’s say there’s a heavy rain event and the rainwater is being stored in storage, Bozeman said. An automated system can open another valve where we can store that water in a secondary support system, so there’s less flooding, and that can happen automatically, if we use the concept of digital twins.
Creation of a new urban model
The research came as part of the mission ofSustainable Urban Systems Sectionof the International Society for Industrial Ecology, which aims to be a conduit for scientists, engineers, policy makers and others who want to marry environmental concerns and economic activity. Bozeman is a board member of the Sustainable Urban Systems Section.
In this role, part of our job is to set a vision and foundation for how other researchers should operate within the city and urban system space, he said.
For urban sustainability, engineers and policy makers need to come to the table and make collective decisions about social justice and equity, circulation and digital twin concepts.
I think we’re at a really critical decision point when it comes to engineers and others being able to do work that’s forward-looking and sensitive to people, Bozeman said. Good decision-making involves addressing social justice and equity and understanding its root causes, which will enable cities to create solutions that integrate cultural dynamics.
QUOTE:Joe F. Bozeman III, Shauhrat S. Chopra, Philip James, Sajjad Muhammad, Hua Cai, Kangkang Tong, Maya Carrasquillo, Harold Rickenbacker, Destenie Nock, Weslynne Ashton, Oliver Heidrich, Sybil Derrible, Melissa Bilec. Three research priorities for just and sustainable urban systems: Now is the time to refocus. (Journal of Industrial EcologyJanuary 2023)
|
Sources
2/ https://news.gatech.edu/news/2023/01/20/researchers-find-achieve-long-term-sustainability-urban-systems-must-tackle-social
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Man registers as sex offender for recording woman’s dress
- Apple working on four sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro
- Researchers find that to achieve long-term sustainability, urban systems must address social justice and equity
- WHO says this is better than a vaccine: ‘95% less likely to get severe Covid infection’
- The judge gives a strict sentence and a fine of almost a million dollars against Trump
- ‘Very traumatizing’: Myles Gray’s family unsure whether to attend April inquest
- Man posing as NSG member arrested at PM Modi rally in Mumbai
- Clutch Performance on No. 6 Cal Over Arizona Beam Lifts
- CHS Fashion Clubs Campus Looks: Winter Edition | Islander Times News
- Fun and relaxing recreational activities for all ages
- Dior mania and K-Pop take over menswear from Paris Fashion Week
- US chain Wendy’s opens first UK drive-thru in Brampton