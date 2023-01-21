Extraordinary installation created for Holocaust Remembrance Day





‘Every Voice Matters’ is the title of a unique art installation at the center of Tameside’s National Holocaust Day commemoration on Friday 27 January. Designed to promote a message of tolerance, it has been created by pupils from all six Tameside special schools in collaboration with Lakes Care Centre, Dukinfield, and with the support of Tameside Cultural Services and its associated arts and events team. The installation takes the form of a mannequin of Anne Frank constructed from extracts from her famous diaries. Anne was an ordinary Jewish teenager who movingly chronicled her family’s years in hiding in Amsterdam as they tried unsuccessfully to avoid deportation to a death camp. Those who harbored Franks and others did so knowing that they would be executed if betrayed to the authorities. The mannequin Anne holds an album of their photos. Each of the schools embraced a different dimension. While one considered the atrocities of the Holocaust and devised a creative response, another looked at tolerance and the fact that it’s okay to be different. For the first time for an artistic collaboration for Tameside Special Educational Needs, spoken word was used as an art form thanks to the support of artist Dommy B and Jonathan McKee from the Anne Frank Trust. All students took part in the Arts Award Discover, a nationally recognized qualification run by Trinity College, London. Their diaries and sketchbooks – which include some of the ordinary people the students consider heroes – are part of the installation, scattered around Anna’s feet. Each carries a QR code which allows the audience to listen to spoken words produced by the respective school. Cllr Leanne Feeley, Tameside Council’s executive member for education, achievement and equalities, said: “During the Holocaust millions were killed because of their perceived racial or biological inferiority. “Although those events took place almost 100 years ago, it is absolutely vital that we remain vigilant so that they are never forgotten or repeated. The best way to do this is through education and projects like this one. “It is also important to remember that even in the most terrible times, when most of Europe was under Nazi occupation, there were still good people who were prepared to risk everything to help those in need.” The unveiling of the Anne Frank installation takes place at Thomas Ashton School, Bennett Street, Hyde, at 10am on Friday 27 January. It will then go on tour when it will be hosted for a week by the other participating schools – Hawthorns, Audenshaw; Safe Start, Ashton; Cromwell, Dukinfield; Samuel Laycock School, Ashton and Oakdale, Hyde – before returning to Thomas Ashton as its permanent home.

