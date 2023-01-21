The Avalon Peninsula could see 60cm of snow as Newfoundland faces a blast of winter weather





Snowplows will be on the road Saturday as parts of the Avalon Peninsula could see between 30 and 60 inches of snow. (Darryl Murphy/CBC) Environment Canada has raised its estimated snowfall totals in eastern Newfoundland, saying a messy mix of wintry weather could bring up to 60 centimeters on the Avalon Peninsula. The snow started falling Friday night and eased Saturday morning. Eighteen inches were reported at St. Louis International Airport. But the snow is expected to be heavier on Saturday afternoon and evening and will continue on Sunday. “We’ll see the heaviest snow really develop as we go through the day today,” Barney told CBC Radio on Saturday. “Starting around lunchtime and continuing through the afternoon into the evening, that’s when we’ll see some of the heaviest snowfall … anywhere from two to four inches per hour.” The amount of snow will vary by elevation, according to a winter storm warning in effect from Environment Canada, but St. John’s and the surrounding area could see between 30 and 60 inches of snow. Northern and southern parts of Avalon, along with the Bonavista Peninsula, could see between 20 and 35 inches of snow. 18 cm down at the airport St.

Don’t be fooled by the calm, things will pick up as we get into the heaviest snow this afternoon.

Snowfall rates between 2-5+cm/h combined with strong NW winds near 70-80 km/h = stay where you are. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/cyNzMJ0ygc –@a_brauweiler Winds will also affect the weekend weather, with northeasterly winds expected to reach 80km/h across Avalon. According to Environment Canada, a blowing snow advisory is in effect for Terra Nova. CBC Meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler says winds will remain strong through Sunday and will be especially strong Saturday night. The forecast snow will be more in line with what has fallen since the start of winter, she said. “I believe 40 [centimetres] is all that has fallen this winter. So we’re going to double, more than likely more than double, our snowfall amounts for the season so far,” Brauweiler said. Transportation is being affected throughout Avalon with cancellations at St. Louis International Airport. John’s and Deer Lake Airport. Metrobus and GoBus will be off the roads on Saturday. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has responded to 14 weather-related traffic accidents since 4 a.m. Saturday, according to their nightly media report. Avalon Mall and NLC Liquor Stores in St. Louis. John’s, Mount Pearl, Paradise and CBS are closed for the day. Gathering Place, a community health center in St. John’s, is reducing its services to essential shelter due to the weather. Normal operations will resume when it is safe to do so. Recreational facilities in St. John’s, Mount Pearl and Paradise have all been closed since Saturday morning and municipal crews are clearing the streets. But as Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker told CBC News, clear roads right now doesn’t mean it’s the best decision to go. “It’s not really a good day to go out,” he said. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

