Remarks by US Ambassador Natalie E. Brown at the Alumni Impact Awards | January 21, 2023

US Ambassador Natalie E. Brown’s speech at the Alumni Impact Awards

US Mission Uganda Alumni Impact Awards | Sheraton Kampala Hotel|January 21, 2023 | (as prepared for delivery)

Wow, that video was great! Let’s have another round of applause for director Hosea Jemba and all the graduates featured in the video. As you saw in the film, our graduates come from and work in places across Uganda. And those you saw are only one very small representing our graduate community and the work they are doing.

As we celebrate 60 years of the United States’ partnership with the Ugandan people, I can think of no better way to honor the work we are doing together than by celebrating the impact of our exchange program graduates. In September, we celebrated the first African Fulbright scholar, the late Professor William Senteza Kajubi, who went to the United States on the program in the early 1950s before Uganda’s independence. He went on to do many things to support the development of this country, including two separate terms as Vice Chancellor of Makerere University. Following his inspiring example, so many alumni of our programs return home to Uganda and make an impact in their respective sectors, be it academia, education, public management, civil society, arts, medicine, media or business.

There have been over 4,700 alumni of US State Department exchange programs in Uganda since our relationship began 60 years ago. I wish we could gather everyone in one place, including graduates of the various exchange programs sponsored by the US government, but we have to start somewhere, and it’s incredible to have so many of you here tonight. We have alumni from the Young African Leaders Initiatives (YALI and Mandela Washington Fellows), the Fulbright academic exchange programs, the International Visitor Leadership Program, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs and many more.

Among them, I would like to single out a few individuals, names that I am sure you will recognize, in addition to those nominated tonight. We are proud to have among our graduates:

Community Solutions alumnus, current Member of Parliament, Honorable Richard Anywar, a former child soldier who founded a non-profit organization called Friends of Orphans, which helped reintegrate former child soldiers into normal life;

Fulbright graduate Prof. Jasper Ogwal – I’m not afraid renowned malaria scientist who founded the Gulu University medical school and Lira University where he currently serves as Vice Chancellor;

Leading anti-trafficking activist and Vice Chair of the National Human Trafficking Prevention Office, Hubert Humphrey alumna Agnes Hardy ;

And, Joyce MpangaFulbright student, distinguished educator and former politician who was First Ugandan woman to hold a master’s degree, which she received as a Fulbright student from Indiana University in 1961.

It is an honor to see so many of our distinguished alumni here tonight and I am sorry that I cannot list you all by name.

Sometimes people ask me why the United States government invests so much in sending Ugandans to the United States, to Nairobi (where the YALI Regional Leadership Center is located) or to training programs here in Uganda.

First, we believe in investing in people, or as US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield explained to a small group of students last August when she visited, we focus on software, the critical systems that keep organizations and institutions in operation. By providing you with experience, networks and new perspectives through our programs, we believe that as alumni you will use that experience to positively impact the communities in which you live and work. As I’m sure you remember from your applications and interviews, we run a competitive process where we look not only at your technical skills and knowledge, but also your interest in the community and your ability and willingness to donate. This is one area where I will take a lot of credit on behalf of the many diplomats and local staff who have worked at our Embassy over the years. They chose absolutely well! Check out the accomplishments you all have had since returning from your programs! You have not only succeeded in your respective areas, but you have brought your communities and the next generation with you.

Second, we invest in these programs to bring our countries closer together. We hope that by connecting you with Americans and American-style training through our exchanges, you will gain a deeper understanding of our country and have the opportunity to share Uganda with the people you meet. And on occasion, these new interactions can lead to new opportunities. I recently visited a company owned by an alum and he is looking to expand his business in the United States, building on the connections he developed there.

And third, we see you as our partners. You have a special connection to the United States because of your experience, and we hope you will share that knowledge with your family, colleagues, and community. You are in a better position to understand US perspectives, whether you agree with us or not and we welcome your ideas. For example, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most successful vaccination campaigns was because former students at KCCA proposed that we hold it there and then we worked hard to make it happen. We look to you and rely on you as the bridge between the people of the United States and your communities.

Tonight, we will have the opportunity to honor many students who are working on important issues across Uganda. I heard we had over 150 nominations for the awards tonight, and I know there are even more students who could have been nominated for the incredible work they are doing. You have leveraged the skills and knowledge from these programs to lead in areas ranging from education to the environment and business to healthcare spaces that will shape Uganda’s future. You have already made a difference in your respective fields, and we look forward to seeing what you and your fellow graduates will accomplish in the coming decades of the Uganda-US partnership.

At US Mission, we are strengthening our alumni engagement. As many of you have heard, we are thrilled to have recently hired Kato Chrysestom as our Alumni Coordinator. I hope you enjoyed his latest edition of the Alumni Newsletter. In the next edition you should look forward to some photos from tonight’s event.

We are also fortunate to have incredible partners among the alumni community. First and foremost, I would like to thank the YALI-RLC Executive Committee for the work they have done to make this event happen tonight. May I ask Faizo Muhumuza and the entire YALI Executive Committee to stand up and be recognized? Thank you all for being such incredible partners and bringing the alumni community together for this important event. I also love your outfits, which I know were designed by one of our former Joses House of Creations students. Thanks, Jose!

And now it’s time to turn to the main event for the evening – the Alumni Impact Awards! I look forward to learning more about the alumni we are recognizing this evening and celebrating your successes so far and what lies ahead as leaders across Uganda.

Go on with the show!